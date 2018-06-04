Global NVH Testing Market 2018-2023: Adoption Of Stringent Government Regulations To Reduce Noise Pollution Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise, Pass-by-noise, Noise Mapping, Sound Power, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality, Building Acoustics, Human Vibration, Product Vibration), Type, End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NVH testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.72 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2023.
The growth of the NVH testing market is propelled by the adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system. Emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions and advancement in sensor and processor technologies are the key opportunities for the players in the NVH testing market.
The NVH testing market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, hardware held a larger share of the NVH testing market in 2016. Increasing use of mechanical and electronic components in automotive, aircraft, and industrial machinery has led to the dominance of hardware in the NVH testing market. Hardware is further classified into sensors and transducers, analyzers, meters, data acquisition systems, signal conditioners, and shakers and controllers.
The NVH testing market for the telecom testing application is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Advancement in telecommunications technology affecting features of design including generation of acoustic noise and its impact on human lives have driven the demand for the telecom testing application in the NVH testing market.
On the basis of end user, the NVH testing market for power generation is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Stringent legislative obligations placing high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low noise level equipment is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for power generation.
North America held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. North America is the most technologically advanced and has the presence of major automotive and aerospace and defense companies; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing applications in this region. Moreover, the presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers is expected to support the growth of the NVH testing market in North America.
The major restraint for the NVH testing market is the increasing demand for secondhand and rental NVH testing equipment. Top companies such as National Instruments (US), Brel & Kjr (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Mesysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), and Signal.X (US) are adopting the strategy of product launches and acquisitions for strengthening their position in the NVH testing market by either enhancing their existing portfolio or acquiring smaller players in the NVH testing market.
Brel & Kjr has adopted the inorganic growth strategy to strengthen their position in the NVH testing market. In July 2016, Brel & Kjr acquired Discom GmbH, a German-based solution provider of automotive vibration and transmission sound test system. Moreover, the company acquired Sound & Vibration Technology, a UK-based sound and vibration test solutions provider. These acquisitions enabled Brel & Kjr to increase its contribution in the NVH testing market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Nvh Testing Market
4.2 Nvh Testing Market In North America, By Country And End User
4.3 Nvh Testing Market, By Type
4.4 Nvh Testing Market, By Application
4.5 Nvh Testing Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption Of Stringent Government Regulations To Reduce Noise Pollution
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Automotive And Car Infotainment System
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand For Secondhand And Rental Nvh Testing Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence Of New Application Areas For Nvh Testing Solutions
5.2.3.2 Advancement In Sensor And Processor Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Availability Of A Dedicated Database To Support Nvh Test Simulation Applications
5.2.4.2 Complexities In Selecting Appropriate Nvh Test Equipment
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Nvh Testing Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Sensors And Transducers
6.2.2 Analyzers
6.2.3 Meters
6.2.4 Data Acquisition Systems
6.2.5 Signal Conditioners
6.2.6 Shakers And Controllers
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Acquisition Software
6.3.2 Acoustic Software
6.3.3 Vibration Software
6.3.4 Signal Analysis Software
6.3.5 Calibration Software
7 Nvh Testing Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Environmental Noise
7.3 Pass-By-Noise
7.4 Noise Mapping
7.5 Sound Power
7.6 Telecom Testing
7.7 Sound Quality
7.8 Building Acoustics
7.9 Human Vibration
7.10 Product Vibration
7.11 Others
8 Nvh Testing Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive And Transportation
8.3 Aerospace And Defense
8.4 Power Generation
8.5 Consumer Electronics
8.6 Construction
8.7 Industrial Equipment
8.8 Mining And Metallurgy
8.9 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ranking Of Market Players
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Expansions
10.3.2 Product Launches And Developments
10.3.3 Acquisitions
10.3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, And Joint Ventures
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 National Instruments
11.1.2 Brel & Kjr
11.1.3 Siemens Plm Software
11.1.4 Head Acoustics
11.1.5 Imc Mesysteme
11.1.6 Dewesoft
11.1.7 Gras Sound & Vibration
11.1.8 Prosig
11.1.9 M+P International
11.1.10 Signal.X
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Honeywell
11.2.2 Esi Group
11.2.3 Thermotron
11.2.4 Erbessed Reliability
11.2.5 Kistler Group
11.2.6 Imv Corporation
11.2.7 Econ Technologies
11.2.8 Polytec
11.2.9 Benstone Instruments
11.2.10 Pcb Piezotronics
11.3 Key Innovators
11.3.1 Oros
11.3.2 Ab Dynamics
11.3.3 King Design
11.3.4 Data Physics
11.3.5 Vti Instruments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3msdb8/global_nvh?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nvh-testing-market-2018-2023-adoption-of-stringent-government-regulations-to-reduce-noise-pollution-driving-growth-300658114.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article