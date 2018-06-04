Global NVH Testing Market 2018-2023: Adoption Of Stringent Government Regulations To Reduce Noise Pollution Driving Growth

The NVH testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.72 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2023.



The growth of the NVH testing market is propelled by the adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system. Emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions and advancement in sensor and processor technologies are the key opportunities for the players in the NVH testing market.

The NVH testing market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, hardware held a larger share of the NVH testing market in 2016. Increasing use of mechanical and electronic components in automotive, aircraft, and industrial machinery has led to the dominance of hardware in the NVH testing market. Hardware is further classified into sensors and transducers, analyzers, meters, data acquisition systems, signal conditioners, and shakers and controllers.

The NVH testing market for the telecom testing application is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Advancement in telecommunications technology affecting features of design including generation of acoustic noise and its impact on human lives have driven the demand for the telecom testing application in the NVH testing market.

On the basis of end user, the NVH testing market for power generation is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Stringent legislative obligations placing high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low noise level equipment is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for power generation.

North America held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. North America is the most technologically advanced and has the presence of major automotive and aerospace and defense companies; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing applications in this region. Moreover, the presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers is expected to support the growth of the NVH testing market in North America.

The major restraint for the NVH testing market is the increasing demand for secondhand and rental NVH testing equipment. Top companies such as National Instruments (US), Brel & Kjr (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Mesysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), and Signal.X (US) are adopting the strategy of product launches and acquisitions for strengthening their position in the NVH testing market by either enhancing their existing portfolio or acquiring smaller players in the NVH testing market.

Brel & Kjr has adopted the inorganic growth strategy to strengthen their position in the NVH testing market. In July 2016, Brel & Kjr acquired Discom GmbH, a German-based solution provider of automotive vibration and transmission sound test system. Moreover, the company acquired Sound & Vibration Technology, a UK-based sound and vibration test solutions provider. These acquisitions enabled Brel & Kjr to increase its contribution in the NVH testing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Nvh Testing Market

4.2 Nvh Testing Market In North America, By Country And End User

4.3 Nvh Testing Market, By Type

4.4 Nvh Testing Market, By Application

4.5 Nvh Testing Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption Of Stringent Government Regulations To Reduce Noise Pollution

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Automotive And Car Infotainment System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand For Secondhand And Rental Nvh Testing Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence Of New Application Areas For Nvh Testing Solutions

5.2.3.2 Advancement In Sensor And Processor Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Availability Of A Dedicated Database To Support Nvh Test Simulation Applications

5.2.4.2 Complexities In Selecting Appropriate Nvh Test Equipment

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Nvh Testing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors And Transducers

6.2.2 Analyzers

6.2.3 Meters

6.2.4 Data Acquisition Systems

6.2.5 Signal Conditioners

6.2.6 Shakers And Controllers

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Acquisition Software

6.3.2 Acoustic Software

6.3.3 Vibration Software

6.3.4 Signal Analysis Software

6.3.5 Calibration Software

7 Nvh Testing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Environmental Noise

7.3 Pass-By-Noise

7.4 Noise Mapping

7.5 Sound Power

7.6 Telecom Testing

7.7 Sound Quality

7.8 Building Acoustics

7.9 Human Vibration

7.10 Product Vibration

7.11 Others

8 Nvh Testing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive And Transportation

8.3 Aerospace And Defense

8.4 Power Generation

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Construction

8.7 Industrial Equipment

8.8 Mining And Metallurgy

8.9 Others



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Of Market Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Product Launches And Developments

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, And Joint Ventures

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 National Instruments

11.1.2 Brel & Kjr

11.1.3 Siemens Plm Software

11.1.4 Head Acoustics

11.1.5 Imc Mesysteme

11.1.6 Dewesoft

11.1.7 Gras Sound & Vibration

11.1.8 Prosig

11.1.9 M+P International

11.1.10 Signal.X

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Honeywell

11.2.2 Esi Group

11.2.3 Thermotron

11.2.4 Erbessed Reliability

11.2.5 Kistler Group

11.2.6 Imv Corporation

11.2.7 Econ Technologies

11.2.8 Polytec

11.2.9 Benstone Instruments

11.2.10 Pcb Piezotronics

11.3 Key Innovators

11.3.1 Oros

11.3.2 Ab Dynamics

11.3.3 King Design

11.3.4 Data Physics

11.3.5 Vti Instruments



