Global Occlusion Devices Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to Reach $3.55 Billion by 2023 from $2.74 Billion in 2018

The global occlusion devices market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2023 from USD 2.74 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3%.



Growth in target patient population, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgeries, and the availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of occlusion procedures are some of the factors responsible for the growth of this market. However, procedural limitations associated with CTO treatments and stringent regulatory frameworks for product commercialization are expected to limit the optimal adoption of occlusion devices during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the occlusion devices market is segmented into occlusion removal devices (balloon occlusion devices, stent retrievers, coil retrievers, and suction and aspiration devices), embolization devices (embolic coils and liquid embolic agents), tubal occlusion devices, and support catheters (microcatheters and guidewires). The occlusion removal devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of research studies to evaluate the clinical efficacy of occlusion devices, ongoing technological advancements, and growing availability of innovative occlusion devices across key healthcare markets.



Geographically, the occlusion devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The highest CAGR for the APAC occlusion devices market can be attributed to the rising adoption of occlusion devices due to their decreasing costs (owing to the increase in localized manufacturing and strengthening of distribution networks of key product manufacturers) and increasing healthcare expenditure across key APAC countries.



The global occlusion devices market is competitive, with a large number of global and local players. In 2017, the market was dominated by Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), and Penumbra (US). Product launches; market expansions; strategic acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, & collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Expansion of Target Patient Population Base

Technological Advancements

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Vascular Surgeries

Focus on Expansion of Manufacturing & Distribution Capabilities in Emerging Markets

Clinical Evidence for Safety and Efficacy of Occlusion Devices

Restraints

Procedural Limitations Associated With Cto Treatment

Stringent Regulatory Framework for Product Commercialization

Opportunity

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Across Developing Countries

Challenge

Dearth of Skilled Surgeons

