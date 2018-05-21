Global Occlusion Devices Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to Reach $3.55 Billion by 2023 from $2.74 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Occlusion Devices Market by Product (Occlusion Balloon, Stent Retriever, Suction Device, Coil Embolization, Liquid Embolics), Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Peripheral Vascular, Urology, Oncology, Gyno), End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global occlusion devices market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2023 from USD 2.74 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3%.
Growth in target patient population, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgeries, and the availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of occlusion procedures are some of the factors responsible for the growth of this market. However, procedural limitations associated with CTO treatments and stringent regulatory frameworks for product commercialization are expected to limit the optimal adoption of occlusion devices during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the occlusion devices market is segmented into occlusion removal devices (balloon occlusion devices, stent retrievers, coil retrievers, and suction and aspiration devices), embolization devices (embolic coils and liquid embolic agents), tubal occlusion devices, and support catheters (microcatheters and guidewires). The occlusion removal devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of research studies to evaluate the clinical efficacy of occlusion devices, ongoing technological advancements, and growing availability of innovative occlusion devices across key healthcare markets.
Geographically, the occlusion devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The highest CAGR for the APAC occlusion devices market can be attributed to the rising adoption of occlusion devices due to their decreasing costs (owing to the increase in localized manufacturing and strengthening of distribution networks of key product manufacturers) and increasing healthcare expenditure across key APAC countries.
The global occlusion devices market is competitive, with a large number of global and local players. In 2017, the market was dominated by Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), and Penumbra (US). Product launches; market expansions; strategic acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, & collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expansion of Target Patient Population Base
- Technological Advancements
- Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Vascular Surgeries
- Focus on Expansion of Manufacturing & Distribution Capabilities in Emerging Markets
- Clinical Evidence for Safety and Efficacy of Occlusion Devices
Restraints
- Procedural Limitations Associated With Cto Treatment
- Stringent Regulatory Framework for Product Commercialization
Opportunity
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure Across Developing Countries
Challenge
- Dearth of Skilled Surgeons
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Geographic Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency Used
1.5 Major Market Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.2.3 Epidemiology-Based Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Research Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Occlusion Devices: Market Overview
4.2 Regional Analysis: Market, By Product
4.3 Regional Analysis: Market, By End User (2018)
4.4 Asia Pacific: Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)
4.5 Global Market, By Country (2018-2023)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenge
6 Occlusion Devices Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Occlusion Removal Devices
6.2.1 Balloon Occlusion Devices
6.2.2 Stent Retrievers
6.2.3 Coil Retrievers
6.2.4 Suction & Aspiration Devices
6.3 Embolization Devices
6.3.1 Embolic Coils
6.3.2 Liquid Embolic Agents
6.4 Tubal Occlusion Devices
6.5 Support Devices
6.5.1 Microcatheters
6.5.2 Guidewires
7 Occlusion Devices Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cardiology
7.3 Peripheral Vascular Disease
7.4 Neurology
7.5 Urology
7.6 Oncology
7.7 Gynecology
8 Occlusion Devices Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Surgical Centers
8.3 Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCS)
8.4 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
9 Occlusion Devices Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Market Share, By Key Players (2017)
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Key Product Launches and Enhancements
10.3.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
10.3.3 Key Expansions
10.3.4 Major Mergers & Acquisitions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Abbott Laboratories
11.3 Acrostak
11.4 Angiodynamics
11.5 Asahi Intecc
11.6 Avinger
11.7 Boston Scientific
11.8 B. Braun
11.9 Cardinal Health
11.10 Cook Group
11.11 C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson)
11.12 Edwards Lifesciences
11.13 Medtronic
11.14 Penumbra
11.15 Stryker Corporation
11.16 Terumo Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f3pp9n/global_occlusion?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-occlusion-devices-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-3-to-reach-3-55-billion-by-2023-from-2-74-billion-in-2018--300651743.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article