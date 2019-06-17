Global Ocean Energy Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022: Major Wave Energy Projects Worldwide - Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocean Energy: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ocean Energy in Kilowatts by the following Technology Segments:
- Wave Energy
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Ocean Energy: Harnessing the Sheer Potential of Oceans & Seas for Meeting Future Energy Needs
Important Factors Influencing the Global Ocean Energy Market
Growing Environmental Concerns
Increasing Regulations
Rising Electricity Consumption & Energy Prices
Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality
Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Market Inhibitors
Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of Ocean Energy
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Technology Commercialization: Need of the Hour
Ocean Energy - A Review of Current Scenario
Global Market Outlook
Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market
Europe: Focal Point for Ocean Energy Technologies R&D
Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong Market Growth
Major Wave Energy Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage
Tidal Energy Gains Momentum
MeyGen - A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland
Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide
Major Tidal Projects (Existing & Proposed) Worldwide
Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth
Tidal Range Projects to Face Challenges
Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment
OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean Obtains Bureau Veritas Approval
Other FOWT Projects
Major FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market Expansion
Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers, Benefits Market Adoption
Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion's Share of Tidal Energy Devices
Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers
Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing Attention and Investments
Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Plants
Surveys to Play a Vital Role in Project Developments
Robust Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power
Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development
Financial Support and Markets
Administrative and Environmental Issues
Environmental Challenges
Administrative Issues
Social Acceptance Impediments
Availability of Grid Close to Projects
Grid Integration
Technology Advancements
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
PLAT-O Driving Down Tidal Energy Costs
bioWAVE: The New Ocean Energy Harnessing Device Deployed off the Australian Coast
THWAT Turbine for Tidal Energy
HiWave: A Novel WEC Technology that Works on the Human Heart Blood Pumping Principle
Xenesys and Saga University to Develop OTEC Technology
Japan Houses the State-of-the-Art OTEC Center
Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power
5. CONCEPT OF OCEAN ENERGY
Ocean Energy
Ocean Energy Extraction
Mechanical Energy
Thermal Energy
Wave Energy
Availability of Wave Energy
Major Resources
Potential of Wave Power
Advantages of Wave Energy
Challenges Faced by Wave Energy Power Facilities
Technology Overview
Oscillating Water Column (OWC)
Point Absorption Devices
Attenuator
Overtopping Devices
Tidal Energy
Methods of Energy Conversion
Tidal Barrage
Tidal Streams
Potential of Tidal Power
Advantages
Inexhaustible and Highly Reliable
Less Conspicuous
Predictability
Environmental Concerns
Floating Offshore Wind Turbine (FOWT)
Ocean Thermal Energy
Salt Power
Resources
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Ocean Energy: A Highly Fragmented Market
Untapped Growth Potential Luring Players
Select Wave Energy Technology Developers and Devices in the US
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches
Scotrenewables Tidal Power Unveils 2MW SR2000 Tidal Turbine
Kepler Energy Develops Transverse Horizontal Axis Water Turbine (THAWT) Technology
Makai Ocean Engineering Unveils OTEC Power Plant
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Atlantis Signs MoU with Xodus
Atlantis Collaborates with LM Nagasaki University
Atlantis to Divest Stake in Atlantis Operations Canada
Minesto Completes First Offshore Installation Phase
Seabased to Build Two 20-MW Wave Power Plants in the Caribbean
DCNS Announces the Formation of DCNS Energies
Wrtsil Inks Global Co-Operation Agreement with AW-Energy
Subsea 7 Collaborates with Flumill
Tribute Resources to Acquire Outstanding Share of Tocardo International
TenneT Enters into a Grid Connection Agreement with DONG Energy
Atlantis Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Ocean Thermal Energy Completes Reverse Merger with TetriDyn Solutions
Ocean Power Technologies Inks Lease Agreement with Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding
Carnegie Clean Energy Wins $15.7 Million State-Government Grant
Scotrenewables Tidal Power Deploys SR2000 Floating Tidal Turbine for Testing at the EMEC
Atlantis Resources Inks Preferred Supplier Agreement with SBS International
DCNS Energies Signs LOI with PT AIR
Ormat Technologies Acquires Viridity Energy
TU Delft Inks Agreement with Japan
Nine Companies Join Forces to Form Australian Marine Energy Taskforce
General Electric Suspends Oceade Tidal Energy Turbine Development
MacArtney Underwater Technology Acquires Majority Holding in ASME
Atlantis Acquires Scottish Tidal Project Assets from ScottishPower Renewables
Tribute Resources Takes Over Stake in Tocardo International
Atlantis' MeyGen Project Inks Agreement with Lochend Wind Energy
Atlantis Resources Enters into a MoU with SBS Intl
PT AIR and OpenHydro Signs MoU
Carnegie Wave Energy signs a Deal with Energy Made Clean
Verdant Power and Belleville Duggan Renewables to Form Verdant Isles
Carnegie Wave Energy to Develop Biggest Wave Energy Project in the UK
Carnegie Wave Energy to Construct Renewable Energy Microgrid
Carnegie Wave Energy Signs MoU with Lanka Energy Conservation
OpenHydro to Supply Tidal Turbine System for Japan
Atlantis Commences the MeyGen Project
Sotens Wave Power Plant Starts Generating Electric Power to Nordic Electricity Grid
KRISO Receives Bureau Veritas Approval for Ocean Thermal Energy Converter Project
Tocardo to Deploy T2 Bi-Directional Turbines in the Minas Passage
Tocardo to Install Eight T2 Turbines at EMEC's Grid-Connected Tidal Test Site
Carnegie Wave Energy Bags Grant from European Regional Development Fund
US DOE to Offer US$ 40 Million for Wave Energy Test Facility
EIB to Invest 10 Million in AW-Energy
Thane Municipal Corporation to Establish a Tidal Energy Plant
Karnataka Government Strikes a Deal with Tar Kovacs Systems
Carnegie Wave Energy to Rename as Carnegie Clean Energy
Ocean Power Technologies Changes PowerBuoy Device Name to PB3
GE Acquires Alstom's Power and Grid Businesses
Atlantis Acquires Marine Current Turbines from Siemens
British Columbia and Nova Scotia Enters into a Partnership
SABELLA, and H and WB Asia Pacific Sign Memorandum of Agreement
Alstom Selects Moventas as Sole Gearbox Development Partner
European Marine Energy Centre and FloWave Ocean Energy Enter into Collaboration
WERPO Signs Partnership Agreement with ACEP
Tocardo Tidal Turbines and Huisman Install Tidal Turbines in Eastern Scheldt Storm Surge Barrier
SCHOTTEL HYDRO to Supply Variable Pitch Hub for MeyGen Tidal Energy Project
Swedish Energy Agency Grants 2 Million to Corpower Ocean
Indian Navy to Establish OTEC Project in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Apple to Invest 1 Million in Irish Wave Energy Project
Seabased Industry Installs First Wave Power Plant in Ghana
NEDO Selects IHI and Toshiba for Tidal Energy Turbine System
Atlantis Receives Approval for MeyGen tidal project in Scotland
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Vast Shoreline and Favorable Regulations Drive Strong Market Growth
Major Wave Energy and FOWT Projects in the US: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage
Huge Potential for Power Generation Drive Federal Government Funding in Ocean Energy
US Open Sea Test Sites
Hawaii Powering the US Ocean Energy Market
Wave Energy
Ocean Thermal Energy
The WETS Location in Hawaii: A Major Testing Location
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Canada: A Key Proponent of Ocean Energy Worldwide with Significant Market Potential
Provinces with Potential Tidal Stream Energy
Provinces with Potential Wave Energy
Major Marine Research Centers
Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in Canada: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Launch Year
Canada Reinforces its Position in Tidal and Wave Energy Sector
Canadian Open Sea Test Sites
Major Developments in the Canadian Ocean Energy Terrain
Canada to Tap Tidal Power Generation Capacity in Bay of Fundy
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Japan Offers Significant Opportunities in Marine Energy Generation
Potential Opportunities
Government Funding Promotes Tidal Technology Development
Nagasaki to Emerge as Hub for Ocean Energy
Development of Ocean Energy Gains Traction in Japan Following the Natural Disaster
Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in Japan: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW), Location and Development Stage
Major Other Ocean Energy Projects in Japan: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe Moves Ahead to Tap Tidal and Wave Energy
Major Tidal and Wave Energy Projects in Europe
Ocean Energy Capacity to Grow Substantially
Myriad Benefits of Ocean Energy Promote Sustainable Energy Development
Mitigates Carbon Emissions and Climate Change
Supports Grid Stability and Lowers Systems Cost
Benefits Associated Sectors
Reduces Dependence on Diesel Generation
Supports Economy
European Policy for Ocean Energy
Industry and EU Funds Support Ocean Energy RD&D Efforts
Ocean Energy to Gather More Steam with Public Support
Major Policy Initiatives Aid in Commercialization of Ocean Energy Technologies
Pre-commercial Projects Under NER300 Programme
EIB to Support Innovative Pioneering Demonstration Projects
8.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in France: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, and Capacity (MW)
France Announces Major Plans to Harness Ocean Energy
French Open Sea Test Sites
French Government Supports Tidal Energy Projects
8.4.2 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
The UK Set to Take Center Stage in European Wave Energy Market
The UK to Replace France as the Leading Ocean Energy Market in Europe
New Project to Support Ocean Energy
The UK Scouring Depths of Ocean for Power
UK Open Sea Test Sites
Rising Investments in Tidal Energy Projects Benefits Country's Ocean Energy Sector
Scotts and Irish Collaborate on Ocean Energy
Despite Brexit, British Ocean Energy Market Firmly on the Growth Trajectory
Brexit Not Casting Gloom over Committed Investments
Consistent Funding Despite Political Uncertainties
Major Challenges to Surmount for the UK Ocean Energy Market
Commercialization
Reduced Production Costs
Stability and Continuity in Policies
Contracts for Difference
Industry and Government Collaboration: Need of the Hour
8.4.3 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Spanish Open Sea Test Sites
8.4.4 Portugal
8.4.5 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Open Sea Test Sites
Overview of Select Countries
Netherlands
Tocardo Announces Various Tidal Projects
Norway
Major Tidal and Wave Energy Projects in Norway: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage
8.5 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific
Tidal Power Closing Gap with Solar and Wind Energy
Pacific Islands to Ride on Ocean Wave Energy
Vast Potential in the Pacific Waters
Slow Rate of Technological Advancements Hampering Progress
Many Challenges to Surmount Before Success
British Firms Keen to Tap Rich Ocean Energy Potential of Filipino Waters
Select Regional Markets
Australia
Major Ocean Energy Projects in Australia: Project Proponent, Description, Location, and Development Stage
Australia Funds Project to Understand and Unlock Potential of Tidal Energy
China
Major Ocean Energy Projects in China: Project Proponent, Location, Capacity (MW) and Year of Operation
Chinese Open Sea Test Sites
Technology Advancements in Tidal Power Harnessing
India
India Marches Ahead to Harness Ocean Renewable Energy
Indonesia
Major Ocean Energy Projects in Indonesia: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW), and Location
South Korea
Major Wave and Tidal Energy Projects in South Korea: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW) and Project Period
Major OTEC, Salinity Gradient & Other Ocean Energy R&D Projects in South Korea: Project Proponent, Technology, and Project Period
South Korean Open Sea Test Sites
Philippines
Major Ocean Energy Projects in the Philippines: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW) and Location
9. COMPANY PROFILES
