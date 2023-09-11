Global Ocean Exploration Nonprofit OceanX Embarks on Second Mission to Research the Azores' Uncharted Seafloor

Data collected by OceanX will help inform the Regional Government of the Azores' decision-making to protect rich marine biodiversity and ecosystems in Azorean waters

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX returned to the Azores to research the seafloor's topography and ecosystem. This marked OceanX's second mission in the region in collaboration with the Okeanos Marine Research Institute at the University of the Azores. The mission ran from August 24 to September 8, 2023, and focused on data collection of the Azores' deep-sea ecosystems and wildlife.

OceanX's mission in the Azores leveraged the cutting-edge scientific research, media production, and exploration vessel, OceanXplorer, to survey unexplored seamounts and ridges. The structure of seamounts generates upwelling, which transports nutrients from the deep sea to the surface, drawing in marine megafauna and diverse fish groups, while also providing a habitat for distinctive deep-sea coral and sponge communities due to their structural complexity. By studying the seamounts in this region, OceanX can uncover their significance to ocean life in this seascape. The data gathered during the mission will serve to inform the Regional Government of the Azores in its decision-making to protect critical areas with high marine biodiversity and support its goal to designate 30% of the Azores Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as marine protected areas (MPA).

"We were excited to be invited back to the Azores to support and facilitate scientific research of the region's vital deep-sea marine ecosystems and further advance environmental policies to protect these waters," said Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO of OceanX. "We hope exploration and documentation of the Azores' uncharted and biodiverse waters will raise awareness for and support conservation efforts in the region."

In addition to exploring seamounts and ridges, OceanX supported the university's research team in its investigation of hydrothermal vents, deep-sea coral communities, sponge aggregations, mobula rays, blue sharks, and whale sharks, using the state-of-the-art equipment aboard the OceanXplorer. The 286-foot vessel features two manned Triton submersibles, each of which can dive below 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) for up to eight hours, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) that can operate to 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) below the surface, a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), sonar array, and eDNA and genetic sequencing systems – all of which allow humans to safely explore the depths of the ocean with unparalleled precision.

In 2021, OceanX led multiple research projects in the Azores with scientists from Okeanos that included multidisciplinary scientific research, collection and distribution of data related to seafloor mapping, water column and current profiling, eDNA sampling, and marine ecology and biology in both shallow and deep-water habitats to build a three-dimensional understanding of the ecosystem.

OceanX has made significant strides in ocean research in the Azores, supporting local scientists and organizations and facilitating a deeper understanding of oceans across the European Union and globally. This mission underscores OceanX's commitment to gathering novel scientific research that benefits governments and policy-making entities in their ocean conservation decision making.

For media inquiries regarding OceanX, please contact Rida Bint Fozi at [email protected].

About OceanX
OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact: Rida Bint Fozi
Phone: 212-337-8870
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OceanX

