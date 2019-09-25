Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market by Equipment, Propulsion, Application (Construction, Mining, and Agriculture), Battery Type, Battery Capacity (<50 kWh, 50 - 200 kWh, 200 - 500 kWh, >500 kWh), Power Output, Electric Tractor - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The off-highway electric vehicle market is projected to reach USD 29,807 million by 2027 from USD 4,937 million in 2019.



North America is projected to lead the off-highway electric vehicle market during the forecast period because of the presence of leading off-highway vehicle manufacturers like John Deere and Caterpillar.



The report covers the segmentation of the off-highway electric vehicle market based on the equipment type, namely, excavator, motor grader, dozer, loader, dump truck, LHD, lawn mower, sprayer, and tractor. The market has been segmented on the basis of different applications like construction, mining, and agriculture. The increasing demand for new infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment across the globe. The construction industry has witnessed substantial growth in emerging economies such as China and India.

Rapid infrastructural development and revised government norms related to construction activities are driving the off-highway electric vehicle market in these countries. Other than the construction industry, the mining industry has also shown significant growth in the recent past.



Population rise has increased the demand for raw materials. In recent times, the commodity prices have stabilized from the uncertainty of 2015-2016. This augurs well for mining equipment manufacturers as the demand for mining equipment is dependent on the global economy. The increasing demand for iron, copper, coal, graphite, etc., is expected to drive the mining equipment market.

