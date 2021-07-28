Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry Outlook Report 2021-2022 - Insights into Current Trends Including Construction, Mining, and Agriculture

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research includes insights into current trends in the off-highway vehicle industry, including construction, mining, and agriculture.

Though many regions are grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some have recovered earlier than the rest, to resume construction, farming, and mining operations due to recovering economies, and key OEMs are targeting those recovered markets to release their customized product designs as per regional demands and trends.

Electrification/hybridization of equipment powertrains, use of autonomous technology, connectivity in equipment operations, rental equipment demand analysis, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of recovery from the impact of the pandemic, uptake of equipment by segment demand, and farm equipment demand analyses by region are part of this outlook.

This research service also includes competitive strategies of key OEMs and third-party suppliers, regional strategies of markets, growth insights by regional demand analyses, revenue market size of OEMs, market share of OEMs by region, and global economic trends.

This is a comprehensive report on regional trends and market demands for the year 2021 and events that are to unfold in 2022 and beyond. This research has been updated with the most recent events (until mid-2021).

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment - Global Off-Highway Vehicle Industry

Key Highlights of the Global Off-highway Industry

Top Predictions for 2021

Key Regional Trends - 2021

The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the OHW Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment - 2021 Global Economic Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

Growth Environment and Scope - Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Revenue Shares of Top OEMs

Regional Revenue Market Share of Top OEMs

Total Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Powertrain Strategies

Regional Powertrain Strategies by Emission Standards

Key Powertrain Technologies in 2021

Powertrain Technologies Explained

Vehicle Segment Demand Analysis

Key Features of Transmission Technologies

Demand for Compact Equipment

Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Trends by Region

Connected OHW Vehicle Equipment Trends

Telematics - Market Overview

Key Factors Influencing OHW Vehicle Telematics Market

Regional Telematics Trends Demand Analysis

Key Telematics Applications

Autonomous Equipment Trends

Key Autonomous Trends by Level

Market and Technology Trends for 2020

Key OEM Business Strategies

CASE Study - Caterpillar and Komatsu Mining

CASE Study - Hitachi Excavator and Kobelco Multi Purpose Machine

Rental Trends

Rental Equipment Regional Trends

Rental Market Penetration

Rental Equipment Market Regional Trends 2021

Total OHW Industry Unit Shipment Forecasts

Construction and Mining - Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Category

Construction and Mining - Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Total Addressable Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type

Tractors' Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Planning, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers and Acquisitions, 2021

Key Conclusions

