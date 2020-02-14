Global Office Furniture Industry Review 2010-2019 and Outlook 2020-2021
Feb 14, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Office Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Office Furniture: World Market Outlook offers an overview of the global office furniture sector, with basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2010-2019*, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2021, analysis of the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of leading office furniture manufacturers at a global level.
Part I: Reviews the world office furniture market: major producing countries, status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, preliminary estimates for 2019 and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2020-2021, by country and by regional groupings.
Part II: Provides office furniture economic indicators through World Tables and Country Tables.
Each Country Table (60 countries) includes: A ten-year series of data on production, imports, exports, consumption, import penetration and export ratios for office furniture, macro-economic indicators, prospects of the office furniture demand and major trading partners.
Part III: Includes 50 profiles of selected major office furniture manufacturers with: Company information (headquarter, website and contacts, activity, product portfolio and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, geographical coverage and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees); Company strategies.
Key Topics Covered
INTRODUCTION
- Aim of the study
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Office furniture sector's basic data. Major markets, international trade, leading players, market prospects and product trends
PART I THE OFFICE FURNITURE OUTLOOK
World consumption of office furniture
- Trends in the office furniture consumption, 2010-2019*. Consumption by geographical region and major markets. *preliminary
- Office furniture imports: major importing countries and import penetration
World production of office furniture
- Trends in the office furniture production 2010-2019*. Production by geographical region. *preliminary
- Office furniture exports: major exporting countries
International trade of office furniture
- Destination of office furniture exports and origin of office furniture imports
- Imports/consumption and Exports/production ratios
- Trends in the office furniture trade 2010-2021
PART II WORLD TABLES AND INDICATORS
Overview of the office furniture industry
- Production and Exports, Consumption and Imports of office furniture and Economic indicators
COUNTRY TABLES
Analysis for 60 countries:
- Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.
- Production, Exports, Imports and Consumption 2010-2019*. *preliminary
- Exports/production, Imports/consumption 2010-2019*. *preliminary
- Economic indicators
- Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts 2020-2021
- Exchange rates
- Main office furniture trading partners: origin of imports and destination of exports
PART III
- Profiles of 50 leading global office furniture manufacturers
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82sqg7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article