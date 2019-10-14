Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market 2019: Overview, Market and Technology Background, Market Leaders

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Offshore Wind Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes brief description of the global market for offshore wind turbines and insights into how technology and market development will create additional revenue and new product categories

Due to rapid worldwide urbanization and industrialization, the demand for electricity, particularly in emerging economies, has swelled. Simultaneously, the push to reduce carbon emissions is also growing. As a result of both these factors, the need for renewable energy sources has heightened.



Offshore wind is viewed as a much more environmentally friendly energy source than traditional approaches such as coal, oil, and gas. Offshore wind is attractive because it has the potential to create large energy volumes with minimal environmental impact. It is considered a prime energy source in the future. Consequently, the demand for offshore wind solutions is rising, and sales are increasing at double digit rates.



The offshore wind market is, however, a nascent business and thus exhibits both the potential and the pitfalls typically associated with an emerging, potentially game-changing force. The technology has been in existence for decades and generates billions in revenue globally.



However, through the years, vendors have struggled to build cost-effective business models. Delivering these systems is a significant, complex undertaking. In addition, the offshore wind solutions are complicated; difficult to install and maintain; and ever changing. One issue is that wind creates energy on a sporadic basis.



While wind turbines work well when the wind is blowing, delivering energy on demand is a struggle. The industry has also grappled with the complexity of designing systems that store energy in an effective way. Finally, the challenge of integrating this energy source into existing power grids is also significant.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Market Overview

Market Projections

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Where the Story Begins: Europe

China Drives Asian Growth

GE Moves into China

Asia's Economic Growth Broadens

Economic Growth Broadens U.S. Interest Increases

Size Matters

Intelligent Systems Start to Emerge

Chapter 3 Market Leaders Emerge

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

GE Renewable Energy

Enercon

Nordex

Senvion

Envision Energy

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qzja1





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

