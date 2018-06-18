Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market Report 2018

The Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improved profitability as a result of aim, introduction of maintenance-as-a-service model in industries, increasing demand in offshore oil & gas sector and growth opportunities/investment opportunities



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Improved profitability as a result of AIM

3.1.2 Introduction of maintenance-as-a-service model in industries

3.1.3 Increasing demand in Offshore Oil & Gas sector

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market, By Sector

4.1 Upstream

4.2 Midstream

4.3 Downstream



5 Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market, By Application

5.1 Offshore

5.2 Onshore



6 Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Stork

8.2 Applus Velosi

8.3 Aker Solutions ASA

8.4 EM&I

8.5 Worley Parsons

8.6 Intertek

8.7 Meridium Inc

8.8 Oceaneering

8.9 VIPER Subsea

8.10 Bureau Veritas S A

8.11 Genesis Oil & Gas Consultants Limited

8.12 Fluor Corporation

8.13 Technip FMC

8.14 ABS Consulting Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ww8hf/global_oil_and?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oil--gas-asset-integrity-management-aim-services-market-report-2018-300667785.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

