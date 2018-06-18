Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improved profitability as a result of aim, introduction of maintenance-as-a-service model in industries, increasing demand in offshore oil & gas sector and growth opportunities/investment opportunities
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Improved profitability as a result of AIM
3.1.2 Introduction of maintenance-as-a-service model in industries
3.1.3 Increasing demand in Offshore Oil & Gas sector
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market, By Sector
4.1 Upstream
4.2 Midstream
4.3 Downstream
5 Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market, By Application
5.1 Offshore
5.2 Onshore
6 Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
7.3 Product Launch & Expansions
7.4 Other Activities
8 Leading Companies
8.1 Stork
8.2 Applus Velosi
8.3 Aker Solutions ASA
8.4 EM&I
8.5 Worley Parsons
8.6 Intertek
8.7 Meridium Inc
8.8 Oceaneering
8.9 VIPER Subsea
8.10 Bureau Veritas S A
8.11 Genesis Oil & Gas Consultants Limited
8.12 Fluor Corporation
8.13 Technip FMC
8.14 ABS Consulting Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ww8hf/global_oil_and?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oil--gas-asset-integrity-management-aim-services-market-report-2018-300667785.html
