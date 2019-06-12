Global Oil-Free Compressor Market 2018-2019 & 2023 - Growth Opportunities in Energy Efficiency on the Forefront, IIoT, Changing Market Dynamics, Market Positioning

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil-Free Compressor Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil-free compressor market generated revenue of approximately $2,948 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% (2018-2023).



The objective of this study is to identify and evaluate both current and future trends that influence the global oil-free compressor market. With 2018 as the base year, the research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects until 2023. For this purpose, a specific methodology which includes a discussion with the senior management of compressor manufacturers was followed and is supported by secondary research.



Forecasts were derived from a balance of industry opinion from suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, major buyers, and industry commentators, and supported by extensive secondary research information. In the discussions with industry sources, the research has aimed to develop a consensus of opinion on a range of issues to support the publisher's forecast model.



Research Highlights



In-depth analysis, with market sizing for the following product segments:

Oil-free reciprocating compressors, with an oil-free power rating of 1.5HP-800 HP

Oil-free rotary screw compressors, with an oil-free power rating of 20HP-1,350 HP

Oil-free centrifugal compressors, with an oil-free power rating of 150HP-6,750 HP

Demand in various end-user markets: food and beverage, life sciences, power generation, electronics, textiles, and other end users, such as chemicals, automotive, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and personal care.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the global oil-free compressor market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key factors that will drive the growth of the market?

Which are the major end-user industries for oil-free compressors? How are they expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which types of oil-free compressors are expected to show steady growth? What is their share compared to the other types of oil-free compressors?

Which are the major market participants? What percentage do they contribute to the overall market revenue?

Key Conclusion



This study offers a holistic perspective on the various opportunities, challenges, and threats for oil-free compressor manufacturers in the word and emphasizes the key trends, regulations and demand patterns that will propel growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Methodology

Market Scope - Oil-free Compressor Market

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Overview - Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oil-free Compressor Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Oil-free Compressor Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Pricing Trends Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Oil-free Compressor Market

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy Efficiency on the Forefront

Growth Opportunity 2 - Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Growth Opportunity 3 - Changing Market Dynamics

Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Positioning

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. North America Oil-free Compressor Market

North America Breakdown - Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

North America Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

- Percent Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

8. Latin America Breakdown

9. European Oil-free Compressor Market

10. The Middle East and Africa Breakdown

11. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Oil-free Compressor Market

12. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54gz19



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

