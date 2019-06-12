Global Oil-Free Compressor Market 2018-2019 & 2023 - Growth Opportunities in Energy Efficiency on the Forefront, IIoT, Changing Market Dynamics, Market Positioning
Jun 12, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil-Free Compressor Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil-free compressor market generated revenue of approximately $2,948 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% (2018-2023).
The objective of this study is to identify and evaluate both current and future trends that influence the global oil-free compressor market. With 2018 as the base year, the research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects until 2023. For this purpose, a specific methodology which includes a discussion with the senior management of compressor manufacturers was followed and is supported by secondary research.
Forecasts were derived from a balance of industry opinion from suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, major buyers, and industry commentators, and supported by extensive secondary research information. In the discussions with industry sources, the research has aimed to develop a consensus of opinion on a range of issues to support the publisher's forecast model.
Research Highlights
In-depth analysis, with market sizing for the following product segments:
- Oil-free reciprocating compressors, with an oil-free power rating of 1.5HP-800 HP
- Oil-free rotary screw compressors, with an oil-free power rating of 20HP-1,350 HP
- Oil-free centrifugal compressors, with an oil-free power rating of 150HP-6,750 HP
- Demand in various end-user markets: food and beverage, life sciences, power generation, electronics, textiles, and other end users, such as chemicals, automotive, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and personal care.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the global oil-free compressor market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key factors that will drive the growth of the market?
- Which are the major end-user industries for oil-free compressors? How are they expected to grow during the forecast period?
- Which types of oil-free compressors are expected to show steady growth? What is their share compared to the other types of oil-free compressors?
- Which are the major market participants? What percentage do they contribute to the overall market revenue?
Key Conclusion
This study offers a holistic perspective on the various opportunities, challenges, and threats for oil-free compressor manufacturers in the word and emphasizes the key trends, regulations and demand patterns that will propel growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Methodology
- Market Scope - Oil-free Compressor Market
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview - Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oil-free Compressor Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Oil-free Compressor Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User
- Pricing Trends Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Oil-free Compressor Market
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy Efficiency on the Forefront
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Changing Market Dynamics
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Positioning
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. North America Oil-free Compressor Market
- North America Breakdown - Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- North America Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User
8. Latin America Breakdown
9. European Oil-free Compressor Market
10. The Middle East and Africa Breakdown
11. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Oil-free Compressor Market
12. The Last Word
