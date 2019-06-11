Global Oilfield Chemicals Market 2019-2025 - Oilfield Service Investments Driven by New Oil and Gas Field Discoveries to Fuel Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oilfield chemicals are chemicals used in upstream oil and gas operations to facilitate effective and efficient extraction of hydrocarbons (oil or natural gas) from onshore or offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. They find important applications in oilfield service operations in the upstream O&G industry. Drilling, workover and completion, production, well cementing, well stimulation, and chemical enhanced oil recovery (CEOR) are the key application areas of oilfield chemicals.

Key product types of every application area have been considered for the purpose of this global research service. Onshore and offshore consumption have been quantitatively compared for all key regions and for every application segment within the total oilfield chemicals market. All region-wise markets have also been broken down further into key sub-regions.

In the last ten years, North America, which used to fall short of natural gas resources and had to depend on LNG imports, has transformed itself into a gas exporting region. This is largely due to major successes in shale gas discoveries, coupled with successful E&P activity through technological developments, which has led to more than 50% of gas production for the region. In the next seven years, shale gas E&P activity growth will continue to be on the rise and be a major North American gas supply source.

The Permian and Appalachian shale basins are the major gas fields which demand increased oilfield services activity; this, in turn, drives the demand for oilfield chemicals in the region. Furthermore, significant advances in shale gas extraction technology and improved efficiency are reducing break-even prices for natural gas E&P operators in North America, thereby driving investments in oilfield services.

Maintenance times of rigs have been contributing to a slowdown in O&G production, thereby adversely impacting the extent of oilfield services activity. For instance, there has been a decline in oilfield services and drilling activity in Trinidad and Tobago, which had an impact on the demand for oilfield chemicals. This, to a considerable extent, was the result of significant offshore rig maintenance activity in the country.

Chemically enhanced oil recovery (CEOR) demonstrates significant cost benefits, as it helps raise production of oil at lower costs rather and eliminated the need to drill for new production wells. The incremental cost associated with implementing CEOR techniques is much beneficial to large oil fields with substantial hydrocarbon volumes. Furthermore, digitization of the chemical EOR process is an added benefit; end users can gain from the benefits of models where they can see the chemical interaction between the injected chemical and the level of a hydrocarbon produced.

Fast-growing oilfield service markets, such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Russia, and Mexico, fuel the rapid growth in demand for oilfield chemicals. Global oilfield chemical companies and oilfield service companies which have backward integrated to produce customized product formulations are offering strong technical support using their global distribution network to compete effectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary - Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oilfield Chemicals Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Oilfield Chemicals Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Market Segment

Key Technology Trend

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Higher Demand from Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW)

and Rest of World (RoW) Growth Opportunity 2 - The Need for Strong Technical Support to Ensure Operational Efficiency

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Forces (Porter's Five Forces Model)

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Oilfield Chemicals Market

Market Share Analysis - Total Market

Competitive Environment

Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions

7. Drilling Fluids Breakdown

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Discussion by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Market Share - Global Drilling Fluids Market

Competitive Environment

8. Workover and Completion Fluids Breakdown

Workover and Completion Fluids - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Discussion by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Market Share - Global Workover and Completion Fluids Market

Competitive Environment

9. Production Chemicals Breakdown

Production Chemicals - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Geography

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Discussion by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Market Share - Global Production Chemicals Market

Competitive Environment

10. Cementing Chemicals Breakdown

Cementing Chemicals - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Discussion by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Market Share - Global Cementing Chemicals Market

Competitive Environment

11. Well Stimulation Chemicals Breakdown

Well Stimulation Chemicals - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Discussion by Product Type

Market Share - Global Well Stimulation Chemicals Market

Competitive Environment

12. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Chemicals Breakdown

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Location

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Market Share - Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals Market

Competitive Environment

13. The Last Word

14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9qt41





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

