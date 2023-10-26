Global Oleate Esters Strategic Business Report 2023: Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Oleate Esters in Agrochemicals

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oleate Esters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Oleate Esters estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ethyl Oleate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Methyl Oleate segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Oleate Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Swelling Demand from Key Industries to Stoke Growth of Global Oleate Esters Market

Ethyl Oleate & Lubricant Segments Dominate Global Oleate Esters Market

Asia-Pacific and the US Captures Major Share, while Asia-Pacific Witnesses Steady Growth Market

and the US Captures Major Share, while Asia-Pacific Witnesses Steady Growth Market Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Lubricants Augments Prospects

World Lubricants Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 & 2023

Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %) by Application for 2021

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Environmental Fears Drive the Demand for Oleate Esters in Biolubricants

Key Features and Corresponding Benefits of Biolubricants

Biodegradability of Select Base Fluids

Global Biolubricant Market Set for a Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2018 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Jan 2019 to November 2020

to Sustained Opportunities in the Plasticizers Domain

World Plasticizers Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 & 2023

Demand on Rise for Bio-based Plasticizer in PVC Manufacture

Agrochemicals: An Established End-Use Sector for Oleate Esters

Growing Agricultural Chemicals Market Propels the Demand for Oleate Esters

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Yield Drives Demand for Oleate Esters in Agricultural Chemicals

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Oleate Esters in Agrochemicals

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2019 through 2025

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Personal Care and Cosmetics Sectors Come Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Popularity of Natural, Eco-Friendly Ingredients in Personal Care Products Unleashes New Avenues for Oleate Esters

Primary Functions of Esters in Personal Care Products

Consumer Focus on Sensory Prolife of Personal Care Products Bodes Well for Esters

Esters for Enhanced Sensory Experience

Increasing Emphasis on Appearance Drives Demand for Oleate Esters in Personal Care Sector

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Oleate Esters in Personal Care Sector

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

