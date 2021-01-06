Global OLED and LCD Markets, Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis 2020: Top-tier Players Like Samsung Display are Expected to Expand Capex Gradually while Aiming to Reduce Costs

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the competitive challenges that OLED display technology faces from mini-LED and micro-LED over the next few years.

The key visual quality and performance qualities that we believe disruptors will continue to focus on include color gamut, power consumption, and display longevity. We believe mini-LED represents more of an evolution of existing LCD display technology in that a mini-LED array could serve as an alternative backlight source for the existing range of application, while the development progress in quantum dot (QD) emissive displays and microLED displays position those technologies to be potential disruptors in the premium display market segment over the next 2 to 5 years. In the meantime, we expect OLED displays as enabled by Universal Display will continue to be the premium display technology of choice in the mobile, smart watch, and TV markets for the foreseeable future.

Amid the sluggish LCD market, Chinese panel makers are expected to gradually scale back their LCD investments. This capex shift from LCD to OLED reflects the direction of demand. We expect global panel makers to continue to expand their flexible OLED investments, given the strong demand outlook.

Top-tier players like Samsung Display are expected to expand capex gradually while aiming to reduce costs and improve panel form factor. Second-tier (including Chinese) panel makers are also likely to expand capex, with an eye toward attracting new customers (market share gains) and ending the depreciation of existing lines earlier than planned.

This technology-marketing report analyzes and projects the technologies involved in the fabrication of OLEDs, Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), and microLEDs. This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for display equipment and materials analyzed and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Opportunities



Chapter 3 Profiles of LCD Companies

3.1 Equipment Manufacturers

3.2 Material Manufacturers

3.3 LCD Manufacturers



Chapter 4 Profiles of OLED Companies

4.1 Equipment Manufacturers

4.2 Material Manufacturers

4.3 OLED Manufacturers



Chapter 5 OLED Equipment Requirements And Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evaporation

5.3 Encapsulation

5.3.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition Technology

5.3.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Technology

5.3.3 Ink Jet

5.3.4 Other Encapsulation Methods



Chapter 6 LCD Equipment Requirements And Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microlithography

6.2.1 Proximity Printing

6.2.2 Scanning Projection

6.2.3 Step-and-Repeat

Image Field Stitching

Overlay

6.3 Deposition

6.3.1 CVD

6.3.2 Sputtering

6.4 Rapid Thermal Processing

6.5 Etch/Strip/Clean

6.5.1 Etching

Plasma Etching

Wet Chemical Etching

6.5.2 Photoresist Stripping

6.5.3 Cleaning

6.6 Inspection/Test Systems

6.7 Repair



Chapter 7 OLED Material Requirements and Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Material Trends

7.3 Flexible Substrates

7.3.1 Foldable Smartphones

7.3.2 Solution Polyimide

7.3.3 Metal



Chapter 8 Material Requirements and Trends

8.1 Substrates

8.1.1 Material Types

8.1.2 Quality Issues

8.1.3 Trends

Larger Substrates

Thinner Substrates

Better Surface

Manufacturers

8.2 Liquid Crystals

8.3 Alignment Layer

8.3.1 Material Properties

8.3.2 Alignment Methods

8.3.3 Material Trends

8.4 Color Filters

8.4.1 Materials

8.5 Polarizer Films

8.5.1 Material Properties and Trends

8.6 Backplanes

8.6.1 Amorphous Silicon

8.6.2 LTPS

8.6.3 IGZO



Chapter 9 Display Market Forecast

9.1 Getting To Market

9.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

9.3 LCD Market Forecast

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 OLED Display Market Forecast



Chapter 10 Equipment Market Forecast and Trends

10.1 Lithography

10.2 Plasma Etching and Stripping

10.3 Thin Film Deposition

10.4 Wet Etching and Cleaning

10.5 Photoresist Processing

10.6 Inspection/Repair

10.7 Total Equipment Market

10.8 LCD and OLED Capex



Chapter 11 Materials Market Forecast and Trends

11.1 OLED Materials Market

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Deposition Methods

11.1.3Inkjet Materials

11.1.4 Residue Cleaning

11.2 Materials Market

11.2.1 Glass Market

11.2.2 Gases Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvyj34

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

