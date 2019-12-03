Global Oleochemicals Market to 2025: Growth Opportunities in Need for Technical Support, Glocalization of Facilities, Branding and Product Positioning
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the global market for oleochemicals. Oleochemicals have wide-ranging applications due to the diverse properties that exhibit the needed performance, making them highly adaptable in various industries such as personal care and cosmetics, soaps and detergents, lubricants, rubber and plastics, mining and oilfields, and many others. Oleochemical types include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME), and other fatty acid derivatives.
Competitors include manufacturers of oleochemicals, such as BASF Corporation, Oleon NV, Evonik Industries AG, Croda Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, AkzoNobel, ADM, Cargill, Sasol, P&G Chemicals, and others, that sell oleochemicals to companies in the end-use industries.
This is an established industry of 3 decades, driven by significant innovation and R&D involving oleochemicals refinery platform to replace conventional fossil fuel (petrochemical) refinery platform as a sustainable and green alternative. Asia-Pacific leads the demand for oleochemicals by region, followed by the Americas and Europe. The diversity and wide range of applications for oleochemicals in industrial uses such as coatings, resins, lubricants, greases, polymerization, vulcanization, foods and feeds, soaps, and in personal care and cosmetics drive the consumption. The personal care and soaps and detergents applications share more than 50.8% of the oleochemicals demand.
The global oleochemicals market is a growth stage. Population growth and forecast for the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will drive the demand for oleochemicals across application segments such as personal care and cosmetics, soaps and detergents, lubricants, food, and many others. Increasing demand for oleochemicals in key end-user applications such as personal care is expected to improve the growth of the oleochemicals market.
There is a growing demand for bio-based chemicals that can replace petrochemical alternatives. REACH regulations for the low-carbon economy have initiated the high usage of oleochemicals. The popularity of green detergents will spur the oleochemicals-based surfactants market growth.
Increasing awareness on sustainability, health, and safety among end-users (from industries that use both petrochemicals and oleochemicals) will fuel higher consumption of oleochemicals in diverse industries. Technical differences between fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and fatty esters/methyl esters, and other fatty acid derivatives are likely to increase the need for R&D by applications and thus value addition and prices. Personal care and soaps and detergents applications share more than 50% of oleochemicals demand. FAME leads the demand for oleochemicals by type, followed by fatty acids. FAME is usually referred to as biodiesel due to their dominant use as fuel (40.5%).
Asia-Pacific is expanding its market share with increased consumption of oleochemical,s driven by end market expansion. Asia-Pacific not only leads regional shares but also growth rates. Several industries that need oleochemicals have moved to countries in Asia-Pacific due to better economics and logistics (e.g., soaps). Asia-Pacific is the largest oil and fat producer and raw material base for oleochemicals globally, followed by Europe. Thus, Asia-Pacific as a consumer has better control of the production and distribution of oleochemicals. Despite previous economic fluctuations in Western Europe and North America, oleochemicals consumption continues to grow due to the demand for sustainable and renewable green chemicals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Fact Sheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEOs' Perspective
2. Market Overview and Definitions
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Oleochemicals
- Oils and Fats - Primary Raw Materials
- Geographic Scope
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type and Region
- Total Oleochemicals Market - Value Chain
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oleochemicals Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Oleochemicals Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type
- Average Prices of Oleochemicals - Sample Prices
- Average Prices and Market Sizing Discussion of Chemical Types
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue by End Users
- Percent Revenue Discussion by End Users
- Percent Revenue and Volume by Region
- Percent Revenue and Volume Discussion by Region
- Market Highlights by Regions
- Percent Revenue and Volume by Chemical Type
- Percent Revenue and Volume Discussion by Chemical Type
- Market Highlights by Chemical Types
- Market Highlights by Regions and Chemical Types
- Market Life Cycle Analysis by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemical Types
- Volume Forecast by Chemical Types
5. Application Trends - Total Oleochemicals Market
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue and Shares by Chemical Types and Applications
- Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Food and Animal Feed and Waxes
- Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Rubber and Plastics
- Impact of Ingredients Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Soaps and Detergents
- Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Intermediates
- Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Mining and Oilfield and Lubricants and Greases
- Impact of Ingredients Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Coatings and Resins, and Textiles Softeners
6. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis - Total Oleochemicals Market
- Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Processes
- Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Products
- Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Palm Plantations and Traders
- Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Profitability
- Downstream Palm Oil Value Chain - Types and Derivatives in Use
- Downstream Palm Oil Value Chain - Examples of End Users
- Downstream Palm Oil Value Chain - Applications, Forms and Participants
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Discussion
- Oleochemical Production - Active Companies
- Competitive Factors Assessment
- Competitive Factors Assessment Discussion
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Need for Technical Support
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Glocalization of Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Branding and Product Positioning
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. CEOs' 360 Degree Perspective on the Oleochemicals Industry
- CEOs' 360 Degree Perspective
9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends' Impact on the Oleochemicals Industry
10. Fatty Acids Market Analysis
- Fatty Acids
- Industry Value Chain
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Percent Revenue by End Users
- Applications for Fatty Acids by Cuts
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
11. Fatty Alcohols Market Analysis
- Fatty Alcohols
- Industry Value Chain
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Percent Revenue by End Users
- Applications for Fatty Alcohols by Cuts
- Average Prices - Issue of Natural and Synthetic in North America
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
12. Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Market Analysis
- Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME)
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Percent Revenue by End Users
- Demand Shares by Regions
- Percent Revenue by End Users and Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
13. Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Analysis
- Fatty Acid Derivatives
- Fatty Acid Esters
- Amides and Amines
- Dimers and Sulfonates
- Soaps and Glycerin
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Percent Revenue by Types
- Percent Revenue by End User
- Revenue and Shares by Types and Applications
- Applications by Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
14. Americas Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Demand Shares by Countries
- Market Highlights by Regions and Chemical Types
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
15. Europe Analysis
16. Asia-Pacific Analysis
17. Rest of the World Analysis
18. Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario
- Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario
- Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario by Region
- Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario by Types of Fats and Oils
- Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario - Impact of Biodiesel
- Oleochemical Production - Active Companies
19. The Last Word
