Global Omega-3 Day Highlights The Importance of EPA+DHA Omega-3s Throughout Life

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite being among the most researched nutrients in the world, 90% of the global population is failing to consume adequate amounts of EPA and DHA omega-3s. In response, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) has announced Global Omega-3 Day™ on March 3 to bridge the gap between scientific research and consumer action.

"The gap between omega-3 science and public intake remains a significant health concern," said GOED's Vice President of Communications Elana Natker, RD. "Global Omega-3 Day serves as a critical touchpoint to remind consumers that these fatty acids are not just 'optional' supplements, but foundational requirements for heart, brain and eye health at every age."

A Lifelong Health Foundation

Research continues to demonstrate that EPA and DHA omega-3s, primarily sourced from fatty fish and marine algae, are vital across the lifespan:

Prenatal & Early Life: Supports fetal brain and retinal development.





Supports fetal brain and retinal development. Adulthood: Aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure and triglyceride levels—critical factors in combating cardiovascular disease.





Aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure and triglyceride levels—critical factors in combating cardiovascular disease. Healthy Aging: High concentrations of DHA in the brain are linked to preserved cognitive function in older adults.

Closing the Intake Gap

To meet basic health requirements, GOED recommends a daily intake of at least 500 mg of EPA and DHA. For Global Omega-3 Day 2026, the organization is launching a public awareness campaign encouraging three specific actions:

Dietary Shifts: Increasing consumption of fatty fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel) to twice weekly.



Supplementation: Taking fish, krill, or vegan algal oils to fill nutritional gaps.



Digital Awareness: Joining the conversation with the hashtag #GlobalOmega3Day

For more information on the health benefits of omega-3s or to find resources for Global Omega-3 Day, visit GlobalOmega3Day.com.

About GOED: GOED is the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, a not-for-profit trade association committed to use science-based information to promote the consumption of and enable access to quality EPA & DHA from all sources for a positive impact on public health.

SOURCE GOED Omega-3