GOED Celebrates 20 Years of Worldwide Leadership on Global Omega-3 Day

As the world celebrates Global Omega-3 Day™, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) marks a monumental milestone: its 20th anniversary. Since its founding in 2006, GOED has transformed from a small group of visionary companies into a global powerhouse representing the entire EPA and DHA omega-3 supply chain, dedicated to improving public health by increasing the consumption of these important fatty acids.

Two Decades of Impact

In the 20 years since its inception as a spinoff from a Council for Responsible Nutrition working group, GOED has emerged as the authoritative voice for the omega-3 industry. Key achievements include:

The GOED Voluntary Monograph : This has served as THE quality standard for the omega-3 category. GOED member companies must voluntarily adhere to strict standards of quality and ethics as outlined in the monograph as a condition of membership. This promotes excellence in the omega-3 industry and enhances consumer trust for GOED member products.





: This has served as THE quality standard for the omega-3 category. GOED member companies must voluntarily adhere to strict standards of quality and ethics as outlined in the monograph as a condition of membership. This promotes excellence in the omega-3 industry and enhances consumer trust for GOED member products. Global Advocacy: GOED has a proven track record of successfully petitioning for international standards and intake recommendations, including supporting Article 13 claims in the European Union in 2011, advocating for a Codex Fish Oil Standard in 2017, achieving a qualified blood pressure health claim in the US in 2019, and securing adjustments to a proposed contaminants regulation around MOAH (mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons) in the EU in 2024.





GOED has a proven track record of successfully petitioning for international standards and intake recommendations, including supporting Article 13 claims in the European Union in 2011, advocating for a Codex Fish Oil Standard in 2017, achieving a qualified blood pressure health claim in the US in 2019, and securing adjustments to a proposed contaminants regulation around MOAH (mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons) in the EU in 2024. Consumer Education Campaign: With the support of an industry-wide coalition, GOED organized a consumer education campaign in the US in 2015 that increased omega-3 supplement sales and changed the tone of the consumer media conversation about omega-3s. This initiative led GOED to set up a series of consumer-facing platforms, including AlwaysOmega3s.com, which allows the organization to continue wide-reaching consumer education efforts.





With the support of an industry-wide coalition, GOED organized a consumer education campaign in the US in 2015 that increased omega-3 supplement sales and changed the tone of the consumer media conversation about omega-3s. This initiative led GOED to set up a series of consumer-facing platforms, including AlwaysOmega3s.com, which allows the organization to continue wide-reaching consumer education efforts. Scientific and Technical Leadership: GOED has developed powerful tools to assist members in navigating the global scientific and technical landscape. These include the: Clinical Study Database , which has indexed the more than 50,000 published studies on EPA and DHA omega-3s and cataloged 5,000 human studies in a searchable, filterable format by population, dosage, outcome, etc. – essentially a PubMed solely for EPA and DHA omega-3 science. Global Omega-3 Navigator, an interactive tool with regulatory and technical information relevant to the omega-3 industry from around the globe to help members understand claims, recommended intakes, quality standards and more.

GOED has developed powerful tools to assist members in navigating the global scientific and technical landscape. These include the:

Celebrating Global Omega-3 Day 2026

March 3 (03-03) was chosen as Global Omega-3 Day to highlight the critical "gap" between current global intake of EPA and DHA omega-3s and what the body requires for optimal health. Despite an abundance of research on the benefits of omega-3s for heart, brain, eye, and prenatal health, a staggering 90% of the global population still does not consume enough EPA and DHA.

"Our 20th anniversary is a time to celebrate how far we've come, but it's also a call to action," said Ellen Schutt, Managing Director of GOED. "The scientific basis for EPA and DHA for overall health is overwhelmingly positive, but the intake gap remains. Our mission for the next 20 years is to move from awareness to action, ensuring that every person understands that EPA and DHA intake is foundational to human health."

GOED has three simple ways to help people get more omega-3s:

Eat fatty fish (like salmon, sardines or mackerel) at least twice a week.

Take an omega-3 supplement made from fish, krill or algal oils to reach the recommended 500mg daily intake.

Choose EPA/DHA fortified foods and beverages like milk and yogurt when available as options.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Omega-3s

Later this month, GOED will continue its anniversary celebration at the GOED Exchange 2026 in Singapore (March 17–19), where industry leaders will discuss the future of the category – including innovations in science, production and even messaging – to help meet the growing global demand.

About GOED

GOED is the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, a not-for-profit trade association committed to use science-based information to promote the consumption of and enable access to quality EPA & DHA from all sources for a positive impact on public health. For more information, visit goedomega3.com or alwaysomega3s.com.

