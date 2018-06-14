Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, 2023 - Scope for On-Board Magnetic Sensors in the Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market

The overall on-board magnetic sensor market is estimated to be worth USD 1.26 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market is driven by the continuous growth in the use of on-board magnetic sensors for consumer electronics applications and role of on-board magnetic sensors in navigation, and developments in the on-board magnetic sensor ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions.

The market for magnetoresistive sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These sensors have a wide operating range and possess features and functionalities such as inherently low hysteresis, low power, and high linearity for improved measurement accuracy compared to Hall effect sensors. Also, the cost of magnetoresistive sensors is decreasing over time, which will boost the market for these sensors in various verticals during the forecast period.

>10 gauss or BIAS magnetic field sensors are expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. BIAS magnetic field sensors, are used to tune the sensitivity and the measuring range of the magnetic sensor created by the magnetic poles of the hard magnetic film. BIAS magnetic field sensors include different types of sensors such as InSb magnetoresistors, reed switches, Hall devices, and GMR sensors. GMR sensors are widely used in consumer electronics and medical sectors for applications such as displacement sensing, proximity detection, and rotational reference. In addition, reed switch is popular in industrial control because of its advantages such as low maintenance and high resistance to dirt and contamination.

Among verticals, the market for industrial is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to the growing applications of control systems and automation equipment in industries create the need for current measurement for applications such as AC-DC converter, overcurrent fault detection, and battery monitoring.

