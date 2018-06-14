Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, 2023 - Scope for On-Board Magnetic Sensors in the Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market by Type (Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, Squid Sensors), Magnetic Density (<1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss-10 Gauss, and >10 Gauss), Vertical, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall on-board magnetic sensor market is estimated to be worth USD 1.26 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2018 and 2023.
The growth of this market is driven by the continuous growth in the use of on-board magnetic sensors for consumer electronics applications and role of on-board magnetic sensors in navigation, and developments in the on-board magnetic sensor ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions.
The market for magnetoresistive sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These sensors have a wide operating range and possess features and functionalities such as inherently low hysteresis, low power, and high linearity for improved measurement accuracy compared to Hall effect sensors. Also, the cost of magnetoresistive sensors is decreasing over time, which will boost the market for these sensors in various verticals during the forecast period.
>10 gauss or BIAS magnetic field sensors are expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. BIAS magnetic field sensors, are used to tune the sensitivity and the measuring range of the magnetic sensor created by the magnetic poles of the hard magnetic film. BIAS magnetic field sensors include different types of sensors such as InSb magnetoresistors, reed switches, Hall devices, and GMR sensors. GMR sensors are widely used in consumer electronics and medical sectors for applications such as displacement sensing, proximity detection, and rotational reference. In addition, reed switch is popular in industrial control because of its advantages such as low maintenance and high resistance to dirt and contamination.
Among verticals, the market for industrial is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to the growing applications of control systems and automation equipment in industries create the need for current measurement for applications such as AC-DC converter, overcurrent fault detection, and battery monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market
4.2 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Magnetic Density
4.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market in APAC
4.4 Growth of Leading Countries/Regions in On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Continuous Growth in the Use of On-Board Magnetic Sensors for Consumer Electronics Applications
5.2.1.2 Role of On-Board Magnetic Sensors in Navigation
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inconsistent Magnetic Field
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Scope for On-Board Magnetic Sensors in the Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market
5.2.3.2 Growing On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market for IoT
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Product Differentiation and Innovation to Meet End Users' Requirements
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Applications of On-Board Magnetic Sensors
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Speed Sensing
6.3 Detection/NDT
6.4 Position Sensing
6.5 Navigation and Electronic Compass
7 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hall Effect Sensors
7.3 Magnetoresistive Sensors
7.4 Squid Sensors
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Fluxgate Sensors
7.5.2 Optically Pumped
7.5.3 Magnetodiode
7.5.4 Magneto-Optical
7.5.5 Search Coil
7.5.6 Magnetoinductive
7.5.7 Overhauser
7.5.8 Reed
8 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Aerospace & Defense
8.6 Industrial
8.7 Others
9 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Magnetic Density
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <1 Microgauss (Low-Field Sensors)
9.3 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors)
9.4 >10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking Analysis: 2017
11.3 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices
12.2 Infineon Technologies
12.3 TDK Corporation
12.4 Melexis NV
12.5 Sanken Electric
12.6 Murata Manufacturing
12.7 Honeywell International
12.8 TE Connectivity
12.9 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG
12.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
12.11 Sensoronix
12.12 Macome
12.13 Sensitec
12.14 Memsic
12.15 Kohshin Electric
