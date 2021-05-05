Global Online Auction Market (2021 to 2025) - Key Players Featured are Auction Technology, eBay, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Live Auctioneers

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Auction Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global online auction market by value, by product type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the online auction market, including the following regions: North America, UK, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the online auction market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online auction market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online auction market is fragmented with a large number of players operating worldwide. The key players of the online auction market are Auction Technology Group, eBay Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, and Live Auctioneers are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

UK

ROW

There are different online auctions with different rules and procedures for bidding and winning. The most common types of an online auction are English Auction, Reverse Auction, Penny Auction, Dutch Auction, Vickrey Auction, First-Price Sealed-Bid Auction, and All-pay Auction.

The online auction market can be segmented on the basis of product type (Fine Art, post War & Contemporary, Jewels & Watches, Cars, Decorative Arts & Furniture, Electronics, and Others); business model (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), and Consumer to Consumer (C2C); platform (Web-based, and Application-based), and end-user (Corporate, Faith-based Organizations, Sports Organization, School & Universities, Associations, and Others).

The global online auction market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The online auction market is expected to increase due to the rise in the use of the internet for auction, the soaring urban population, the rising millennial population, the increase in sales of art-based goods through online auctions, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as security issues, auction fraud, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Online Auction: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Online Auction

2.1.2 Types of Online Auction

2.1.3 Kinds of Online Auction

2.2 Online Auction Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Online Auction Segmentation by Product Type

2.2.2 Online Auction Segmentation

2.2.3 Online Auction Segmentation by End User

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Auction Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Auction Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Auction Market by Product Type (Fine Art, Jewels and Watches, Cars, Decorative Arts and Furniture, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Online Auction Market by Region (North America, UK, and ROW)

3.2 Global Online Auction Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Fine Art Online Auction Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Jewels and Watches Online Auction Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Cars Online Auction Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Decorative Arts and Furniture Online Auction Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Others Online Auction Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Online Auction Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Online Auction Market by Value

4.2 UK Online Auction Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 UK Online Auction Market by Value

4.3 ROW Online Auction Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 ROW Online Auction Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Auction

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rise in the Use of Internet for Auction

6.1.2 Soaring Urban Population

6.1.3 Rising Millennial Population

6.1.4 Increase in Sales of Art-based Goods through Online Auctions

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Security Concerns

6.2.2 Auction Fraud

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Popularity of Mobile Bidding

6.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Insurance

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Auction Market Players by Take Rate

7.2 Global Online Auction Market Players: Key Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Auction Technology Group

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 eBay Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 LiveAuctioneers

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

