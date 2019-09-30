Global Online Gambling Benchmarking Report, 2019-2020: Updated Benchmarks, KPIs, and Margins of the Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Benchmarking Report - 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis and benchmarking of key performance indicators (KPIs), key business figures, relevant margins, and much more to enable executives in the online gambling industry to improve both controlling and operations.

The report is a must-read for all strategists and executives in the industry who want to save the time and money of compiling their own database - the publisher has done it for you. Readers of the first edition of the report were impressed: The report saved me and my team weeks of number crunching. (CFO of online gambling operator).



Contents of the report:

Current data and KPIs as well as historical data - Our benchmark analyses are based on the most recent data and KPIs and also trace long-term developments.

Revenue growth benchmarks are broken down by products/verticals.

Analyses of financial results, such as EBITDA, EBIT, including a comparison of margins.

Mobile business benchmarks, such as share of total online business

Expense/costs benchmarks and margins, such as marketing, staff costs

Player/customer-related benchmarks, such as active player development

Product-related benchmarks, such as product/vertical split, breakdown of casino revenues by type of games

In-play/live betting benchmarks, such as in-play/live betting's share of total wagers, in-play/live betting gross revenue margins

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



Part 1 - Online gambling trends and hot topics



2 Key trends and topics

2.1 Online gambling industry climate

2.2 Overall trends

2.3 Winners and losers in the market



3 Mobile gambling in the spotlight

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Mobile revenue in % of total revenue

3.3 Mobile casino revenues in % of total casino revenues



Part 2 - Growth benchmarks



4 Revenue growth

4.1 Total revenues

4.2 Betting revenues

4.3 Poker revenues

4.4 Casino revenues



5 Revenue related benchmarks

5.1 Gross revenue/win margin in online betting

5.2 Geographic benchmarks - global revenue split



Part 3 - Key financial results benchmarks



6 EBITDA

6.1 Growth analyses and ranking

6.2 EBITDA margin



7 Operating profit/EBIT

7.1 Growth analyses and ranking

7.2 Operating profit margin



8 Profit before tax

8.1 Growth analyses and ranking

8.2 Profit before tax margin



Part 4 - Expenses/costs benchmarks



9 Marketing

9.1 Growth analyses and ranking

9.2 Marketing expense margins



10 Staff costs

10.1 Growth analyses and ranking

10.2 Staff costs/personnel expense margins



11 Active players/customers



Part 5 - Product-related benchmarks



12 Overview, comparison, and growth development

12.1 Overall product/segment split

12.2 Betting segment share

12.3 Poker segment share

12.4 Casino segment share

12.5 Betting offers - product benchmarking

12.6 Football/soccer bets



13 In-play/live betting benchmarks

13.1 In-play/live betting's share of total turnover/stakes

13.2 In-play/live betting gross revenue/win margins

13.3 Leading operators of live/in-play betting (all sports)



14 Casino games revenue breakdown



15 Lotto, numbers games - product benchmarking



Part 6 - Marketing-related benchmarks and analyses



16 Social marketing benchmarks

16.1 Overview and introduction

16.2 Facebook benchmark analyses

16.3 Twitter benchmark analyses

16.4 YouTube benchmark analyses



17 SEO benchmarking - which operators are doing the best job in SEO?



18 Affiliate marketing benchmarking



Companies Mentioned



888

Ahaworld

Bet365

Bet-at-home

Betsson

Better Collective

Catena Media

Cherry Online Gaming

Churchill Downs

Evolution Gaming

Facebook

France total (ARJEL)

total (ARJEL) Gambling.com Group

Gaming Realms

Global Gaming

GVC Online

Jackpotjoy Group

Jumbo Interactive

Kambi

Karamba

Kindred

LeoVegas

Lotto24

Lottomatica

Nektan

Net Gaming

NetEnt

PAF Internet

Playtech B2B

Plus 500

PPB (Flutter) Online

Scout Gaming

Sisal

Stars Group

Svenska Spel

Twitter

Webis

William Hill Online

YouTube

Zeal/Tipp24

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93q0eo





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

