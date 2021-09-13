Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales
Sep 13, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Movie Ticketing Services estimated at US$19.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.
PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Online Movie Ticketing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Online Movie Ticketing Market: Convenience of Online Booking Platform Drives Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- The State of Cinema Industry: A Key Indicator of Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Business
- Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
- Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions
- Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)
- Atom Tickets LLC (USA)
- BookMyShow.com (India)
- Carnival Cinemas (India)
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Cineplex, Inc. (Canada)
- Fandango, Inc. (USA)
- MovieTickets.com, LLC (USA)
- INOX Leisure Limited (India)
- KyaZoonga (India)
- Maoyan-Weiying (China)
- Moviefone, Inc. (USA)
- Mtime.com, Inc. (China)
- PVR Cinemas (India)
- Tao Piao Piao (China)
- VOX Cinemas (UAE)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Internet Access Broadens Online Movie Ticketing Market
- Increasing Significance of Mobile Platform Fuels Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Market
- Increasing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Drives Users to Book Tickets Online
- Transition from Single Screen to Multiplexes Bolsters Online Ticket Bookings
- Enhanced Movie-Going Experience Drives Movie Admissions
- Positive Influence of Digital Cinema on Movie-Going Aids Online Ticketing Market
- Mainstream Role of E-Commerce in B2C Transactions Instigates Stellar Growth
- Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales
- Issues & Challenges
- Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails
- Rising Ticket Prices & Surcharges Impact Cinema Admissions
- Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability
- Online Frauds, Ticket Booking Problems Cap Business Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orqgyz
