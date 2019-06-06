Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Online Movie Ticketing Services in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as

Moviefone, Inc. (US)

BookMyShow.com ( India )

) Carnival Cinemas ( India )

) Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (US)

Cineplex, Inc. ( Canada )

) Fandango, Inc. (US)

INOX Leisure Limited ( India )

) KyaZoonga ( India )

) MovieTickets.com, Inc. (US)

Mtime.com, Inc. ( China )

) PVR Cinemas ( India )

) VOX Cinemas (UAE)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Online Movie Ticketing Market: Convenience of Online Booking Platform Drives Growth

The State of Cinema Industry: A Key Indicator of Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Business

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Services

Competitive Landscape

Film Studios Invest in Movie Ticketing Apps to Improve Social Experience

2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & CHALLENGES



Increasing Significance of Mobile Platform Fuels Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Market

Increasing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Drives Users to Book Tickets Online

Transition from Single Screen to Multiplexes Bolsters Online Ticket Bookings

Enhanced Movie-Going Experience Will Drive Ticket Sales

Positive Influence of Digital Cinema on Movie- Going to Aid Online Ticketing Market

Favorable Demographic Factors Benefits the Shift towards Online Movie Ticketing

Value Additions the Key to Scoring in Style

Companies' Efforts to Increase Accessibility and Appeal of Online Ticketing

Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales

Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails

Rising Ticket Prices & Surcharges Impact Cinema Admissions

Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability

Online Frauds, Ticket Booking Problems Cap Business Opportunities

3. ONLINE MOVIE TICKETING SERVICE - AN OUTLINE



4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES



SRS Cinemas Introduces Online Class' for Customers

MovieTickets.com Introduces Amazon Payments into Checkout Process

Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces EZ Rez Ticketing System

Telenor Pakistan Collaborates with Bookme.pk to Launch Online Bus & Movie Tickets

Bookme and Lychee Ventures Launch Online Cinema Booking Platform

MovieTickets.com Launches Mobile Ticket

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Bigtree Entertainment Raises Funding led by Stripes Group

Enlight Media Invests in Online Ticketing Service Provider Maoyan

Alibaba Pictures Raises Series A Funding for Online Ticketing Platform

MovieTickets.com Signs Deal with Landmark Cinemas

PVR Cinemas Collaborates with Paytm

Fandango to Acquire Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Warner Bros

Alibaba Group to Sell its Stake in Online Ticketing Provider Meituan-Dianping

Beijing Weiying to Merge with Gewara.com

Explara Raises Pre-Series A Funding for Online Movie Ticketing

Fandango Signs Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Ingresso.com

Bookmyshow.com Acquires Ticketgreen.com

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 39)



The United States (12)

(12) Canada (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)

(Excluding Japan) (23) Latin America (1)

(1) Middle East (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgvy4g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

