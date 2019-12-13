Global Online Travel Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Travel Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global digital travel sales are growing

Online travel sales worldwide are projected to increase at a single-digit growth rate annually between 2019 and 2022, outpacing the overall travel market. As a result, the online share of global travel sales nears 50% and is projected to increase further over the next several years.



Leading digital travel markets

The top online travel markets from different global regions include the USA, China, and the UK. Furthermore, the countries of Southeast Asia are expanding rapidly, while the growth rates in the mature markets of Europe and North America are declining. Another fast-growing digital travel market is the Middle East, where currently only around one-third of travel bookings are online.



Top OTAs globally

The leading online travel agencies worldwide include Booking.com, Expedia and Trip.com. Booking.com also ranks as the top travel website by the number of visits. In addition, the competition is intensifying and travel unicorns are flourishing, led by Airbnb which is planning an IPO for 2020.

Report Coverage

This report covers the online travel market. It takes into account a wide definition of the travel segment, including transportation, accommodation, tour packages and others. The report's focus is on leisure and unmanaged business online travel. The definitions used by the original sources cited in this report may vary.

Besides sales figures, penetration and rankings, this report also reveals important market trends that affect the online travel market, such as the rise of mobile

bookings and the use of innovative technology.

All global regions are covered in this report, including Asia-Pacific , Europe , Latin America , the Middle East , and Africa , and North America .

Report Structure

The global chapter opens the report, including an overview of global market developments and trends.

The rest of the report is divided into regions. The regions are presented in the order of descending total online travel sales.

Within each region, regional information is included first, where available, and the countries are also presented in the order of descending online travel sales.

Where no comparable sales figures were available, other related criteria such as total E-Commerce sales, online shopper and Internet penetration were applied.

In the country sections, the following information is covered, where available: online travel sales, the share of online shoppers booking travel services online and the rank of this category among other E-Commerce product categories, the online share of total travel sales and the share of travel in total E-Commerce sales,

platforms and channels used by travelers to book travel services, total sales and shares of online travel agencies. Not all types of information mentioned are provided for each country, due to varying data availability.

For the global travel market, a text chart with a qualitative overview of the global online travel market, trends and players is included.

