Global Online Video Advertisement Market 2019-2023 - Growth in Chatbot Technology / Rising AI Technology / Budding AR Technology / Developing VR Technology

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Video Advertisement Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Video Advertisement Market provides in-depth analysis of the global online video advertisement, with a detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the advertisement market by value, online advertisement market by value & by segment, online video advertising market by value & by region. The report further provides a detailed regional analysis of the online video advertising market by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online video advertisement has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online video advertising market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and estimations are made that during the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would augment at an escalating growth rate. The global online video advertisement market growth would be supported by numerous growth drivers such as increasing number of video streaming users, growing smartphone penetration, escalating social messaging application users, rising global population, growth in electronic mail users, increasing open-source video platform, rising social media users, surging internet penetration and many other factors.



However, the growth of the global online video advertising market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are audience fragmentation, fraud, piracy & malware and adblocking.

The major players dominating the online video advertising market are Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and CBS Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Online Advertisement: An Overview

2.1.1 Different Type of Online Advertisement

2.2 History of Online Advertisement: An Overview

2.3 Video Advertisement: An Overview

2.4 Online Advertisement Segmentation by Media Platform

2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Video Advertisement



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Advertisement Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Advertisement Market by Value

3.2 Global Online Advertisement Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Online Advertisement Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Online Advertisement Market by Segment (Online Video Advertisement and Online Other Advertisement)

3.2.3 Global Other Online Advertisement Market by Value

3.3 Global Online Video Advertisement Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Video Advertisement Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Online Video Advertisement Market by Region (The US, China and ROW)



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Advertisement Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Advertisement Market by Value

4.2 China Online Advertisement Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 China Online Advertisement Market by Value

4.2.2 China Online Advertisement Market by Media Platform (e-commerce, search engine, portal & news, online video, social, classifieds, verticals and others)

4.3 China Online Advertisement Market: Media Platform Analysis

4.3.1 China Search Engine Advertisement Market by Value

4.3.2 China E-commerce Advertisement Market by Value

4.3.3 China Portal & News Advertisement Market by Value

4.3.4 China Social Advertisement Market by Value

4.3.5 China Classified Advertisement Market by Value

4.3.6 China Verticals Advertisement Market by Value

4.4 China Online Video Advertisement Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 China Online Video Advertisement Market by Value

4.4.2 China Online Video Advertisement Market by Formats (pre-roll ads and other video ad formats)

4.4.3 China Pre-Roll Video Advertisement Market by Value

4.4.4 China Other Online Video Advertisement Market by Value

4.5 The US Online Video Advertisement Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 The US Online Video Advertisement Market by Value

4.6 ROW Online Video Advertisement Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 ROW Online Video Advertisement Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Video Streaming Users

5.1.2 Growth in Electronic Mail Users

5.1.3 Rising Global Population

5.1.4 Escalating Social Messaging Application Users

5.1.5 Growing Smartphone Penetration

5.1.6 Rising Social Media Users

5.1.7 Surging Internet Penetration

5.1.8 Increasing Open-source Video Platform

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Audience Fragmentation

5.2.2 Fraud, Piracy and Malware

5.2.3 Ad Blocking

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growth in Chatbot Technology

5.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.3.3 Budding Augmented Reality (AR) Technology

5.3.4 Developing Virtual Reality (VR) Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Online Video Advertisement Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Online Video Advertisement Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure



7. Company Profiles



Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

CBS Corporation

Facebook Inc.

