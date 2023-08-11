Global Operating Room Integration Market Research Report 2023: Value Set to Reach $3.7+ Billion with a CAGR of 12.1%

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operating Room Integration Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (General, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular & Neurosurgery), Device (Audio & Video Systems, Display, Document Management), End User (Hospital, ASC) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global operating room integration in the healthcare market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2028 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2023, at a high CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. OR integration systems are designed to streamline and optimize the surgical workflow. By integrating various devices and systems, these solutions eliminate the need for manual data entry, reduce equipment setup time, and enable seamless communication and coordination among surgical team members. Improved workflow efficiency leads to time savings, reduced errors, and enhanced overall productivity in the operating room. The gradual shift towards predictable outcomes and care quality has supported the greater implementation of various IT systems in healthcare organizations.

The Software segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by deployment

Software is projected to register at the highest growth rate in the operating room integration market in 2022. The advent of complex software and the increasing focus on healthcare system integration is expected to drive the demand for operating room integration services in the near future. Additionally, OR integration software offers many benefits, including workflow optimization, device integration, real-time data visualization, communication and collaboration, image and video management, documentation and reporting, Support for training and education, EHR integration, enhanced patient safety, and scalability. It improves efficiency, collaboration, and patient outcomes within the operating room environment

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & clinics is the fastest growing end-user segment in the operating room integration market in 2022

Based on the end user, the operating room integration market is into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. In 2022, the ambulatory surgical centers & clinics segment exhibited the fastest growth in the global operating room integration market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as potential cost reductions, the growing patient population, and the rising demand for better quality of care among patients.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies, the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, and the growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies. While the level of OR integration varies across Asia-pacific countries, the overall trend is towards adopting and leveraging these systems to improve surgical practices and enhance patient care. The increasing focus on technology, patient safety, and quality improvement, combined with technological advancements in medical devices and government initiatives, continues to drive the adoption of OR integration in Asia

The key players functioning in the operating room integration market include

Companies Mentioned

Alvo Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

Barco

Brainlab Ag

Caresyntax

Ditec Medical

Doricon Medical Systems

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Eizo GmbH

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Getinge Ab

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter)

Isis-Surgimedia

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

& Co. Kg Meditek

Merivaara

Olympus Corporation

Opexpark Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Skytron, LLC

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Trilux Medical GmbH & Co. Kg (A Subsidiary of Mizuho Osi )

) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Technologically Advanced Solutions

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

Rising Funding Initiatives for the Improvement of Hcit Infrastructure

Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control in Hospitals

Restraints

High Setup & Operational Costs

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Surgeons in Integrated Operating Rooms

Interoperability Issues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cew0s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets