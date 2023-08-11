Global Operating Room Integration Market Research Report 2023: Value Set to Reach $3.7+ Billion with a CAGR of 12.1%

11 Aug, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operating Room Integration Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (General, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular & Neurosurgery), Device (Audio & Video Systems, Display, Document Management), End User (Hospital, ASC) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global operating room integration in the healthcare market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2028 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2023, at a high CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. OR integration systems are designed to streamline and optimize the surgical workflow. By integrating various devices and systems, these solutions eliminate the need for manual data entry, reduce equipment setup time, and enable seamless communication and coordination among surgical team members. Improved workflow efficiency leads to time savings, reduced errors, and enhanced overall productivity in the operating room. The gradual shift towards predictable outcomes and care quality has supported the greater implementation of various IT systems in healthcare organizations.
The Software segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by deployment
Software is projected to register at the highest growth rate in the operating room integration market in 2022. The advent of complex software and the increasing focus on healthcare system integration is expected to drive the demand for operating room integration services in the near future. Additionally, OR integration software offers many benefits, including workflow optimization, device integration, real-time data visualization, communication and collaboration, image and video management, documentation and reporting, Support for training and education, EHR integration, enhanced patient safety, and scalability. It improves efficiency, collaboration, and patient outcomes within the operating room environment
Ambulatory Surgical Centers & clinics is the fastest growing end-user segment in the operating room integration market in 2022
Based on the end user, the operating room integration market is into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. In 2022, the ambulatory surgical centers & clinics segment exhibited the fastest growth in the global operating room integration market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as potential cost reductions, the growing patient population, and the rising demand for better quality of care among patients.
APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies, the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, and the growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies. While the level of OR integration varies across Asia-pacific countries, the overall trend is towards adopting and leveraging these systems to improve surgical practices and enhance patient care. The increasing focus on technology, patient safety, and quality improvement, combined with technological advancements in medical devices and government initiatives, continues to drive the adoption of OR integration in Asia
The key players functioning in the operating room integration market include
Companies Mentioned
- Alvo Medical
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Barco
- Brainlab Ag
- Caresyntax
- Ditec Medical
- Doricon Medical Systems
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Eizo GmbH
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Getinge Ab
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter)
- Isis-Surgimedia
- Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg
- Meditek
- Merivaara
- Olympus Corporation
- Opexpark Inc.
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Skytron, LLC
- Sony Corporation
- Steris plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Trilux Medical GmbH & Co. Kg (A Subsidiary of Mizuho Osi)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Technologically Advanced Solutions
- Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide
- Rising Funding Initiatives for the Improvement of Hcit Infrastructure
- Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control in Hospitals
Restraints
- High Setup & Operational Costs
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Surgeons in Integrated Operating Rooms
- Interoperability Issues
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cew0s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article