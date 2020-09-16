Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Partnerships with AI Platform and Telemedicine Providers to Improve Efficiency of Ophthalmic Screening

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Emerging Technologies Driving Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research details the role of the emerging technologies in advancing the ophthalmic examination and operational efficiency. Growth opportunities for digital health-based devices, home monitoring devices and portable devices are investigated. Important investment and partnership opportunities, insights on the IP landscape and the key patents in the last five years are also discussed.



As the prevalence of eye diseases is estimated to rise in the coming years because of the growing aging population, lifestyle changes, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the demand for ophthalmic diagnosis and monitoring devices is also witnessing an upsurge. Adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT and telemedicine, as well as portable devices aids in the management of the estimated overwhelming need for eye screening by increasing the operational efficiency.



The report covers some of the recent innovations in various segments of ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring devices. The report provides strategic recommendations to capitalize on this growing ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 The Analyst's Perspective - Emerging Technologies Improve the Quality and Operational Efficiency of Ophthalmic Diagnosis



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Early Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Regular Monitoring Can Prevent Loss of Vision

2.2 Major Share of Global Vision Impairment Can Be Prevented or Treated

2.3 Wide Range of Ophthalmologic Examinations are Performed for Diagnosis and Monitoring of Eye Diseases

2.4 Challenges and Unmet Needs in the Industry Are Hindering the Efficiency of Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring

2.5 Technology Segmentation: Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Can Be Segmented Based on the Technology Employed

2.6 Artificial Intelligence Improves Efficiency and Accuracy of Ophthalmic Diagnosis

2.7 Telemedicine Improves Access to Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring

2.8 Internet-of-Things Enables Early Diagnosis of Ophthalmic Diseases

2.9 Hand-held and Portable Devices Enable Cost-efficient Mobile Ophthalmic Screening

2.10 Telemedicine-enabled Portable Ophthalmic Devices are Increasingly Available for Diagnosis of Different Eye Diseases



3. Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices - Industry Overview and Assessment

3.1 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry

3.2 Estimated Increase in Prevalence of Eye Diseases Will Drive the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry

3.3 Advances in Digital Healthcare Solutions, Image quality and Automation of Ophthalmic Devices Will Drive the Industry

3.4 Impact Mapping of Growth Challenges of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry

3.5 Economic Slowdown Caused by COVID-19 is a Major Challenge for the Industry

3.6 Stringent Evaluation of Digital Platforms is Required to Ensure their Safety and Effectiveness

3.7 Adoption of Digital Solutions in Ophthalmic Devices is Increasing



4. Technology Profiles

4.1 Technology Segment: AI-based Ophthalmic Devices

4.1.1 AI-based Home Monitoring of Age-related Macular Degeneration

4.1.2 AI Platform for Autonomous Detection of Diabetic Retinopathy

4.2 Technology Segment: Telemedicine-enabled Ophthalmic Devices

4.2.1 Comprehensive Telehealth Platform for Ophthalmology

4.2.2 Telemedicine-enabled Auto-refractometer for Mobile Eye Screening

4.3 Technology Segment: IoT-based Ophthalmic Devices

4.3.1 Implantable Microsensor for Intraocular Pressure Measurement

4.3.2 Smart Contact Lens for Continuous Ocular Volume Monitoring

4.4 Technology Segment: Hand-held and Portable Ophthalmic Devices

4.4.1 Smartphone-based Digital Ophthalmoscope for Retinal Screening

4.4.2 Kit for Monitoring and Assessing Vision at Home

4.4.3 Hand-held Retinal Camera and Vision Screening Devices



5. Growth Opportunities in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry

5.1 Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring is Progressing Rapidly

5.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Health Solutions to Enable Social Distancing During and After COVID-19

5.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Home Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices to Enable Continuous Vision Health Monitoring for Accurate and Early Diagnosis of Eye Diseases

5.4 Growth Opportunity 3: Hand-held and Portable Ophthalmic Devices to Enable Remote and Mobile Screening Applications

5.5 Growth Opportunity 4: Partnerships with AI Platform and Telemedicine Providers to Improve Efficiency of Ophthalmic Screening

5.6 Few Notable Investment and Partnership Opportunities

5.7 Notable Funding Activities in Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices Industry

5.8 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations



6. Intellectual Property Landscape of Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

6.1 Increasing IP Activity Indicates Growing Interest in Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Innovations

6.2 Innovation Leaders of the Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices Industry are Present Globally

6.3 Key Patents to Check



7. Key Industry Participants

