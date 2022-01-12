Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Equipment Market Research Report by Product, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 48.05 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 50.85 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% to reach USD 73.17 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ophthalmic Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market, including Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Diamatrix Ltd.,, Essilor International S.A., Glaukos Corporation, Haag-Streit Holding, HEINE Optotechnik, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Luneau Technology Operations SAS, Nidek Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Ophtec B.V., Ophtechnics Unlimited, Paramount Surgimed Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, Topcon Corporation, Unique Technologies, Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing geriatric population and rising cases of eye diseases

5.1.1.2. Increasing use of spectacles and contact lenses

5.1.1.3. Technological advancements in developing newer ophthalmic devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Costly and delicate devices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Government norms and initiatives to control visual impairment

5.1.3.2. Low adoption of phacoemulsification devices

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness about eye disorders and shortage of ophthalmologists

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

6.2.1. Autorefractors & Keratometers

6.2.2. Chart Projectors

6.2.3. Corneal Topography Systems

6.2.4. Fundus Cameras

6.2.5. Lensmeters

6.2.6. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

6.2.7. Ophthalmoscopes

6.2.8. Optical Biometry Systems

6.2.9. Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

6.2.10. Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

6.2.11. Phoropters

6.2.12. Retinoscopes

6.2.13. Slit Lamps

6.2.14. Specular Microscopes

6.2.15. Tonometers

6.2.16. Wavefront Aberrometers

6.3. Surgical Devices

6.3.1. Cataract Surgical Devices

6.3.2. Glaucoma Surgical Devices

6.3.3. Ophthalmic Microscopes

6.3.4. Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

6.3.5. Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

6.3.6. Refractive Surgical Devices

6.3.7. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

6.4. Vision Care Products

6.4.1. Contact Lenses

6.4.1.1. Hybrid Contact Lenses

6.4.1.2. Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses

6.4.1.3. Soft Contact Lenses

6.4.2. Spectacles



7. Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumers

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers



8. Americas Ophthalmic Equipment Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Equipment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ophthalmic Equipment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alcon Inc.

12.2. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

12.3. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

12.4. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

12.5. Diamatrix Ltd.,

12.6. Essilor International S.A.

12.7. Glaukos Corporation

12.8. Haag-Streit Holding

12.9. HEINE Optotechnik

12.10. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

12.11. Luneau Technology Operations SAS

12.12. Nidek Co. Ltd.

12.13. Novartis AG

12.14. Ophtec B.V.

12.15. Ophtechnics Unlimited

12.16. Paramount Surgimed Ltd.

12.17. STAAR Surgical Company

12.18. Topcon Corporation

12.19. Unique Technologies, Inc.

12.20. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG



13. Appendix

