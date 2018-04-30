Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2017-2023: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as Diabetes Contributes to the Growth of the Market

The global ophthalmic lasers market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period 2016-2023

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes contributes to the growth of global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment and therapy as well as availability of alternative therapies for the treatment of eye related diseases are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global ophthalmic lasers market report has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America held the largest market revenue share for the ophthalmic lasers market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cataract removal surgeries and increasing awareness for the prevention of blindness across countries of Asia Pacific.



The growth in the global ophthalmic lasers market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia), Optotek Medical (Slovenia), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (United States), Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada), etc.



The report on the global ophthalmic lasers market is segmented on the basis of product, applications and end users. Product segment is divided as diode lasers, excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, Nd: YAG lasers, SLT lasers and other lasers. Femtosecond laser is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of refractive errors among the geriatric population.



Further, application segment of global ophthalmic lasers market is divided as AMD treatment, cataract removal, diabetic retinopathy treatment, glaucoma treatment, refractive error corrections and other applications. Cataract removal application is expected to be fastest growing segment in global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cataract removal surgeries. Also, end users adopting ophthalmic lasers are divided as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and ophthalmic clinics.

