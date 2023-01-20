Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report to 2029 - Featuring Alcon Laboratories, Ellex Medical Lasers, Bausch & Lomb and Topcon

Jan 20, 2023, 16:20 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis, By Application, By Type, By End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ophthalmic lasers market size is estimated to be USD 1,408.63 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The rise in eye-related conditions such refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy factors contributing to the market growth.
The growth of the market is also aided by improvements in laser technology and a proper knowledge of the uses for lasers in ophthalmology. However, increasing rate of failure and strict safety regulations are expected to hinder the growth.
By Application
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into refractive corrections, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and glaucoma. In the global market, the glaucoma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increase in eye-related diseases and rising disposable income.
By Type
Based on type, the market is categorized into excimer lasers, diode lasers, femtosecond lasers, SLT lasers, and ND: YAG lasers. In 2021, the ND: YAG lasers accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases like glaucoma, cataract, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy and the growing awareness of laser applications
By End Users
Based on end users, the market is segmented into ambulatory service centers and hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to rising healthcare knowledge, an increase in hospitals, and a high population of geriatric and bariatric patients.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the ophthalmic lasers market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
This is attributed to the rise in the number of ophthalmic disabilities, an upsurge in the demand for patient handling devices, the accessibility of cutting-edge healthcare facilities with skilled medical personnel, an increase in the number of R&D activities along with a significant presence of major players, and an increase in government investment in the healthcare system.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the ophthalmic lasers market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), IRIDEX Corporation (U.S), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (U.S), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Lumenis Ltd. (Israel).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Ophthalmic Lasers
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraint
4.3. Market Opportunities
4.4. Market Trends
4.5. Market Challenges
5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2. PESTEL Analysis
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. SWOT Analysis
5.5. Benchmark
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Ophthalmic Lasers Market
6.1. COVID-19: Overview
6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets
7. Market Analysis by Application
7.1. Refractive Corrections
7.1.1. Refractive Corrections Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2. Diabetic Retinopathy
7.2.1. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.3. Cataracts
7.3.1. Cataracts Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.4. Glaucoma
7.4.1. Glaucoma Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8. Market Analysis by Type
8.1. Excimer Lasers
8.1.1. Excimer Lasers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2. Diode Lasers
8.2.1. Diode Lasers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.3. Femtosecond Lasers
8.3.1. Femtosecond Lasers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.4. SLT Lasers
8.4.1. SLT Lasers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.5. ND: YAG Lasers
8.5.1. ND: YAG Lasers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9. Market Analysis by End User
9.1. Ambulatory Service Centers
9.1.1. Ambulatory Service Centers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.2. Hospitals
9.2.1. Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10. Regional Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Market Trends
10.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis
11. North America Ophthalmic Lasers Market
12. Europe Ophthalmic Lasers Market
13. Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Lasers Market
14. Latin America Ophthalmic Lasers Market
15. MEA Ophthalmic Lasers Market
16. Competitor Analysis
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
16.2. Competitive Mapping
16.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis
16.4. Major Recent Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (U. S.)
17.1.1. Company Snapshot
17.1.2. Company Overview
17.1.3. Financials
17.1.4. Type Benchmarking
17.1.5. Recent Developments
17.2. Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia)
17.2.1. Company Snapshot
17.2.2. Company Overview
17.2.3. Financials
17.2.4. Type Benchmarking
17.2.5. Recent Developments
17.3. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U. S.)
17.3.1. Company Snapshot
17.3.2. Company Overview
17.3.3. Financials
17.3.4. Type Benchmarking
17.3.5. Recent Developments
17.4. Topcon Corporation (Japan)
17.4.1. Company Snapshot
17.4.2. Company Overview
17.4.3. Financials
17.4.4. Type Benchmarking
17.4.5. Recent Developments
17.5. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Switzerland)
17.5.1. Company Snapshot
17.5.2. Company Overview
17.5.3. Financials
17.5.4. Type Benchmarking
17.5.5. Recent Developments
17.6. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
17.6.1. Company Snapshot
17.6.2. Company Overview
17.6.3. Financials
17.6.4. Type Benchmarking
17.6.5. Recent Developments
17.7. IRIDEX Corporation (U. S.)
17.7.1. Company Snapshot
17.7.2. Company Overview
17.7.3. Financials
17.7.4. Type Benchmarking
17.7.5. Recent Developments
17.8. Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (U. S.)
17.8.1. Company Snapshot
17.8.2. Company Overview
17.8.3. Financials
17.8.4. Type Benchmarking
17.8.5. Recent Developments
17.9. NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan)
17.9.1. Company Snapshot
17.9.2. Company Overview
17.9.3. Financialsa
17.9.4. Type Benchmarking
17.9.5. Recent Developments
17.10. Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
17.10.1. Company Snapshot
17.10.2. Company Overview
17.10.3. Financials
17.10.4. Type Benchmarking
17.10.5. Recent Developments
18. Conclusion & Recommendations
