Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report to 2029 - Featuring Alcon Laboratories, Ellex Medical Lasers, Bausch & Lomb and Topcon

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis, By Application, By Type, By End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ophthalmic lasers market size is estimated to be USD 1,408.63 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The rise in eye-related conditions such refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy factors contributing to the market growth.

The growth of the market is also aided by improvements in laser technology and a proper knowledge of the uses for lasers in ophthalmology. However, increasing rate of failure and strict safety regulations are expected to hinder the growth.



By Application



On the basis of application, the market is categorized into refractive corrections, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and glaucoma. In the global market, the glaucoma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increase in eye-related diseases and rising disposable income.



By Type



Based on type, the market is categorized into excimer lasers, diode lasers, femtosecond lasers, SLT lasers, and ND: YAG lasers. In 2021, the ND: YAG lasers accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases like glaucoma, cataract, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy and the growing awareness of laser applications



By End Users



Based on end users, the market is segmented into ambulatory service centers and hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to rising healthcare knowledge, an increase in hospitals, and a high population of geriatric and bariatric patients.



Regional Markets

In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the ophthalmic lasers market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the rise in the number of ophthalmic disabilities, an upsurge in the demand for patient handling devices, the accessibility of cutting-edge healthcare facilities with skilled medical personnel, an increase in the number of R&D activities along with a significant presence of major players, and an increase in government investment in the healthcare system.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the ophthalmic lasers market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), IRIDEX Corporation (U.S), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (U.S), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Lumenis Ltd. (Israel).

