Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2019-2023: Focus on Developing Antibacterial and Night-Vision Contact Lenses
Apr 26, 2019, 19:30 ET
The analysts have predicted that the ophthalmic lens market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.
The increasing initiatives for creating awareness about the benefits and advances in ophthalmic lenses are likely to drive the market's growth in the forthcoming years.
Several manufacturers are taking initiatives including the conduct of awareness and advertising campaigns for rising awareness among the public, optometrists, and ophthalmologists. WHO has also launched initiatives for eliminating avoidable blindness and conducts workshops for supporting ministries of health in achieving universal health, thus, contributing significantly to the ophthalmic lens market growth in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
Expanding applications of bronchoscopy
One of the growth drivers of the global ophthalmic lens market is the expanding applications of bronchoscopy. With the growing prevalence of refractive errors and cataract, the demand for ophthalmic lenses for vision correction is increasing which will drive the growth of the market.
Adoption of refractive vision correction surgeries
One of the challenges in the growth of the global ophthalmic lens market is the adoption of refractive vision correction surgeries. The rise in demand for permanent vision correction surgeries restrict the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many researchers, manufacturers, clinicians are focusing on developing new methods to minimize the cause of infection in contact lens wearers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Spectacle lens - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- IOLs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of daily disposable contact lenses
- Focus on developing antibacterial and night-vision contact lenses
- Rise in number of new product launches
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health
- Essilor
- HOYA Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
