Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market (2019-2027): Analyzed by Drugs, Devices and Regions

Global market for ophthalmology drugs and devices is set to witness a CAGR of 6.16% over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The global ophthalmology drugs and devices market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of eye-related diseases as well as the innovation leading to the development of new ophthalmological drugs. Ophthalmic devices and drugs are used in the treatment and identification of certain ocular malformations and deficits in the eyes.



Factors like growth in the elderly populace, increasing ophthalmic disorders caused by high blood sugar, upsurge in healthcare expenditure and advancements in technology are driving the ophthalmology drugs and devices market. Whereas, drug approval delay, coupled with several drugs in the pipeline, low awareness of ophthalmic drugs and brand patent expirations have affected the pharmaceutical industry, thus restraining the market growth.



Rising opportunities for ophthalmic drugs in developing countries and the demand for intraocular lenses and phacoemulsification devices provide further support to the market growth. However, risks associated with the treatment of ocular diseases are creating challenges for the growth of the ophthalmology drugs and devices market.



Regional Outlook



The Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are the regions that form the global ophthalmology drugs and devices market. North America is the market leader for ophthalmic drugs and devices market, worldwide. The ophthalmology drugs and devices market in North America is driven primarily due to the high healthcare and R&D expenditure in the US and Canada, coupled with the high prevalence of eye diseases in the region.



Such high spending on healthcare, coupled with demand for quality healthcare, asserts the adoption of novel healthcare ailments, thus, positively supplementing the ophthalmology drugs and devices market growth. Furthermore, government investment to support eye research also drives the ophthalmology drugs and devices market in the North American region.



Competitive Outlook



Essilor International S.A. is a France-based company engaged in the designing, manufacturing and production of ophthalmic lenses as well as ophthalmic optical equipment. The company operates its business in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia/Oceania and Africa.



At the end of 2016, Essilor International achieved revenues of $ 8.80 billion and employed around 64,000 employees across the globe. Transitions VI lenses, Varilux, Crizal and Xperio UV are some of the company's prime products. In May 2015, Essilor International S.A. acquired a 37% stake in GKB Ophthalmics' lens with $3.6 billion. The acquisition strategy was aimed to help in growing the company's market presence and geographical presence to capture more market share.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3. Strategic Outlook

2.4. Market Share Outlook

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Value Chain Outlook

2.7. Key Buying Standards

2.8. Investment Outlook

2.9. Supply Chain Outlook

2.10. Regulatory Framework

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Elderly Population Is Increasing Worldwide

2.11.2. Increasing Ophthalmic Disorders Due to High Blood Sugar

2.11.3. Upsurge in Healthcare Spending

2.11.4. Technological Advancement

2.12. Market Restraints

2.12.1. Expirations of Brand Patents Have Affected the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.12.2. Low Cognizance Related to Ophthalmic Drugs

2.12.3. Drug Approvals Delay and Number of Drugs in the Pipeline

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Increasing Demand for Phacoemulsification Devices and Intraocular Lenses

2.13.2. Rising Opportunities in the Developing Countries

2.14. Market Challenges

2.14.1. Difficulties Associated With the Conduct of Ocular Diseases



3. Opthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Outlook - by Drugs and Devices

3.1. Devices

3.1.1. Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment

3.1.1.1. Optical Coherence Tomography

3.1.1.2. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

3.1.1.3. Fundus Camera Market

3.1.1.4. Ophthalmoscopes

3.1.1.5. Retinoscope

3.1.1.6. Pachymeter

3.1.1.7. Wavefront Aberrometers

3.1.1.8. Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzer

3.1.1.9. Autorefractors/Phoropter

3.1.1.10. Specular Microscope

3.1.1.11. Corneal Topographers

3.1.1.12. Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment Market

3.1.2. Surgery Device

3.1.2.1. Cataract Surgery Devices

3.1.2.2. Glaucoma Surgery Devices

3.1.2.3. Refractive Surgery Devices

3.1.2.4. Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

3.1.3. Vision Care

3.2. Drugs

3.2.1. Glaucoma Drug

3.2.2. Retinal Disorder Drug

3.2.3. Dry Eye Drug

3.2.4. Allergic Conjunctivitis, Inflammation and Conjunctivitis Drug

3.2.5. Drugs by Use of Preservation

3.2.5.1. Preserved Drugs

3.2.5.2. Preservative-Free Drugs



4. Opthalmology Drugs and Devices Market - Regional Outlook



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Allergan Inc.

5.2. Bayer

5.3. Carl Zeiss AG

5.4. Essilor International S.A.

5.5. Glaxosmithkline

5.6. Johnson & Johnson Inc.

5.7. Novartis International AG

5.8. Pfizer

5.9. Roche Holding AG

5.10. Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

5.11. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

5.12. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

5.13. Ziemer Group Holding AG



