Global Opioid Drugs Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Actavis, Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer Among Others

The "Opioid Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Opioid is a drug class including a broad range of drugs such as morphine, oxycodone, fentanyl, hydrocodone and others with widened applications in pain management. Opioid drugs produce effective results by interacting with opioid receptors present on nerve cells. Globally, millions of people have been suffering from acute or chronic pain, thus having a huge impact on domestic healthcare expenditure and supporting the growth opportunity of opioid drugs market. Significant risk is associated with misuse of opioid drugs; therefore it is recommended to take these drugs with proper dose and in appropriate condition, with physician's prescription.



Global sales of opioid drugs are greatly influenced by epidemiological factors such as high prevalence of cancer and chronic disorder. Opioid drugs market is also being driven by growing elderly-population, who are at high risk to suffer from mild to moderate pain. Trend towards purchasing over-the-counter opioid drugs and surging demand for recreational drugs are predicted to boost the growth of opioid drugs market. Deaths caused from opioid overdose have been escalating in recent years which is an epidemic in the United States. As per the record of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), opioid caused death of more than 33,000 people in the year 2015 and more than half of them caused due to prescribed opioids.



The sharp increasing trend of opioid overdose and addiction have arisen global health concern and hence many initiatives have been taken by governments and healthcare organizations exerting challenge to the growth of opioid drugs market. Market penetrance of non-opioid drugs to circumvent side-effects and risk associated with opioid drugs also hinder the growth opportunity of opioid drugs market.



The global opioid drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drugs type and application type. Opioid drugs are classified into morphine, methadone, codeine, oxycodone, meperidine, fentanyl and others; whereas as per application, the market is categorized into pain management, cough suppressant, anesthesia and diarrhea. This report is comprised of the cross-sectional details of every segment and sub-segment containing data for the base year of 2020 and projected to 2029 with corresponding CAGR calculated from 2021-2029.



The report on global opioid drugs market offers detailed market insights and comprehensive analysis of market dynamics comprising market drivers, restrains and opportunity with future prospects of opioid drugs market to allow industry experts to identify business opportunities and valuable information about prevailing trend of market to take business decision. Competitive landscape analysis of manufacturers with mergers and acquisition activities, major partnerships, collaboration, have been delivered in the study to develop accurate business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Opioid Drugs Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Opioid Drugs: Future Trends

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Opportunities

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.7. Major Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2020

4.2. Morphine

4.3. Methadone

4.4. Codeine

4.5. Oxycodone

4.6. Meperidine

4.7. Fentanyl

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Global Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2020

5.2. Pain Management

5.3. Cough Suppressant

5.4. Diarrhea

5.5. Anesthesia



Chapter 6. Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Drugs Market: Pipeline Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Phase III (Market estimations by 2025)

6.2.1. NKTR 181 (Nektar Therapeutics)

6.3. Phase II (Qualitative Information)

6.4. Phase I (Qualitative Information)

6.5. Preclinical Studies (Quantitative Information)



Chapter 7. Global Opioid Drugs Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Opioid Drugs Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.2.1. North America Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2. North America Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.3. North America Opioid Drugs Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.3.1. U.S.

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.3. Europe Opioid Drugs Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.3.1. Europe Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2. Europe Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3. Europe Opioid Drugs Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3.1. U.K.

7.3.3.2. Germany

7.3.3.3. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific Opioid Drugs Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2. Asia Pacific Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3. Asia Pacific Opioid Drugs Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3.1. Japan

7.4.3.2. China

7.4.3.3. India

7.4.3.4. Rest of APAC

7.5. Latin America Opioid Drugs Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.5.1. Latin America Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.2. Latin America Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3. Latin America Opioid Drugs Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3.1. Brazil

7.5.3.2. Mexico

7.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Opioid Drugs Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.6.1. MEA Opioid Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2. MEA Opioid Drugs Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3. MEA Opioid Drugs Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3.1. GCC

7.6.3.2. South Africa

7.6.3.3. Rest of MEA



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Actavis Plc.

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Developments

8.2. Boehringer Ingelheim

8.3. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.4. Egalet

8.5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.6. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

8.7. Pfizer Inc.

8.8. Purdue Pharma

8.9. Sanofi

8.10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



