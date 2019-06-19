Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market 2019: Two Orphans and an Avastin Biosimilar Among EU Approval Recommendations

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Opioid-Induced Constipation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Opioid-Induced Constipation market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, probability of success, epidemiology data, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The approved drugs in the opioid-induced constipation (OIC) space predominantly target opioid receptors, with the exception of Amitiza, a type-2 chloride channel activator. All of the marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, with one product also being available in a subcutaneous formulation.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for OIC are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for OIC target opioid receptors and guanylyl cyclase c receptor. These therapies are administered via the oral route.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease)-other asset is 22.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 66.7%. Drugs, on average, take 10.1 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.9 years in the overall gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease) space.

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for OIC have been in the late phases of development, with 61% in Phase III-IV, and only 39% in Phase I-II.

Clinical trial activity in the OIC space is dominated by completed trials. Shionogi has the highest number of completed trials for OIC, with nine trials.

Shionogi leads the industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for OIC, followed by Pfizer

