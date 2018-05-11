Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Valeant's Oral Relistor Poised To Face-Off Against AstraZeneca's Movantik

Key Takeaways

The approved drugs in the OIC space predominantly target opioid receptors, with the exception of Amitiza, a type-2 chloride channel activator. All of the marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, with one product also available in subcutaneous formulation.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for OIC are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for OIC focus on targets such as opioid receptors and guanylyl cyclase c receptor. All of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route.

A Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion for Symproic is the only high-impact upcoming event in the OIC space.

There was only one licensing agreement involving OIC drugs during 2013-17.

DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Management of OIC with laxatives

Management of OIC with opioid antagonists

Management of OIC with Amitiza, a secretagogue chloride channel activator



EPIDEMIOLOGY

Recent Prevalence Studies

Challenges



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Purdue Highlights Convenience Of New Opioid-Induced Constipation Drug Symproic

Valeant's Oral Relistor Poised To Face-Off Against AstraZeneca's Movantik



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription Information



APPENDIX



