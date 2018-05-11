Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Valeant's Oral Relistor Poised To Face-Off Against AstraZeneca's Movantik

This Market Spotlight report covers the Opioid-Induced Constipation market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

  • The approved drugs in the OIC space predominantly target opioid receptors, with the exception of Amitiza, a type-2 chloride channel activator. All of the marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, with one product also available in subcutaneous formulation.
  • The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for OIC are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for OIC focus on targets such as opioid receptors and guanylyl cyclase c receptor. All of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route.
  • A Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion for Symproic is the only high-impact upcoming event in the OIC space.
  • There was only one licensing agreement involving OIC drugs during 2013-17.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DISEASE BACKGROUND

TREATMENT
Management of OIC with laxatives
Management of OIC with opioid antagonists
Management of OIC with Amitiza, a secretagogue chloride channel activator

EPIDEMIOLOGY
Recent Prevalence Studies
Challenges

MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
Purdue Highlights Convenience Of New Opioid-Induced Constipation Drug Symproic
Valeant's Oral Relistor Poised To Face-Off Against AstraZeneca's Movantik

LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

PARENT PATENTS

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription Information

APPENDIX

