Global Opioid Induced Constipation Markets to 2030: Revenues, Trends, Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

The Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market was estimated at USD 62.12 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 65.95 million in 2023. It is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.62% to reach USD 103.78 million by 2030.



The cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and high inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Active Ingredients, market is studied across Bulk/Stimulant Cathartics, Docusate Sodium, Emollient/Lubricant Cathartics, Lubiprostone, Methylnaltrexone Bromide, Naloxegol, Osmotic laxatives, and Prostaglandins/Prokinetic Drugs. The Bulk/Stimulant Cathartics is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Drug Class, market is studied across Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA), Non-Selective Opioid Antagonist, Peripherally-Restricted µ-Opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA), and µ-Opioid Antagonist. The µ-Opioid Antagonist is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Mode of Administration, market is studied across Oral and Parenteral. The Oral is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, market is studied across Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, and Independent Pharmacies. The Hospital Pharmacies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).

Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Company Usability Profiles



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market, including:

AstraZeneca PLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lantheus

Mylan by Viatris Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals by Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Shionogo & Co. Ltd.

SLA Pharma AG

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

