Global Opportunities for MNOs in Consumer IoT Applications, 2020 - Includes Market Sizing for Consumer IoT (CIoT), Connected Home, Connected Vehicle, Wearables, and Location Trackers

The number of Consumer IoT (CIoT) devices has continued to increase over the last year. Device manufacturers (e.g. Apple) and large platform providers (e.g. Amazon) are driving development, while MNOs struggle to secure a share of CIoT-associated revenues.

This report examines the size of the opportunity and factors that are influencing developments. It looks at potential roles for MNOs in CIoT services, and how operators are evolving their approaches to CIoT in general.



Inspirations

Penetration of CIoT devices is growing

Operators are not benefitting much from this growth in connected objects

Direct and indirect benefits are available

Issues

MNOs must develop a CLoT profile or risk disintermediation

Revenue potential in connectivity and deceive sales is limited

MNOs can move up in the value chain for greeate revenue opportunities

Implications

Indirect benefits of CIoT offerings must be recognised in business planning

MNOs must add more value to access direct revenue

Ciot approaches must flex to cope with developments

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview

1.1 Key Infographic

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Three i3

2 Background and Content

2.1 Background to the Report

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Consumer IoT (CIoT)

3.2 Connected Home

3.3 Connected Vehicle

3.4 Wearables

3.5 Location Trackers



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Connectivity Technology

4.3 Regulation

4.4 IoT Platforms

4.5 IoT Standards

4.6 Blockchain

4.7 AI and Analytics

4.7.1 Local Storage and Edge Computing

4.8 Sensors

4.9 eSIM



5 Role for MNOs

5.1 Introduction



6 MNO CIoT Updates

6.1 Vodafone Group

6.2 Verizon, USA

6.3 Telefonica, Spain



7 Findings

7.1 The Opportunity

7.2 Market Dynamics

7.3 The Role for MNOs



8 Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



Vodafone

Verizon

Telefonica

Movistar

Amazon

Microsoft

Google

Deutsche Telekom

Apple

