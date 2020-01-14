Global Opportunities for MNOs in Consumer IoT Applications, 2020 - Includes Market Sizing for Consumer IoT (CIoT), Connected Home, Connected Vehicle, Wearables, and Location Trackers
Jan 14, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer IoT Applications Opportunities for MNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of Consumer IoT (CIoT) devices has continued to increase over the last year. Device manufacturers (e.g. Apple) and large platform providers (e.g. Amazon) are driving development, while MNOs struggle to secure a share of CIoT-associated revenues.
This report examines the size of the opportunity and factors that are influencing developments. It looks at potential roles for MNOs in CIoT services, and how operators are evolving their approaches to CIoT in general.
Inspirations
- Penetration of CIoT devices is growing
- Operators are not benefitting much from this growth in connected objects
- Direct and indirect benefits are available
Issues
- MNOs must develop a CLoT profile or risk disintermediation
- Revenue potential in connectivity and deceive sales is limited
- MNOs can move up in the value chain for greeate revenue opportunities
Implications
- Indirect benefits of CIoT offerings must be recognised in business planning
- MNOs must add more value to access direct revenue
- Ciot approaches must flex to cope with developments
Key Topics Covered
1 Overview
1.1 Key Infographic
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Three i3
2 Background and Content
2.1 Background to the Report
2.2 Report Content
2.3 Currency and Conversions
2.4 Further Questions and Feedback
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Consumer IoT (CIoT)
3.2 Connected Home
3.3 Connected Vehicle
3.4 Wearables
3.5 Location Trackers
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Connectivity Technology
4.3 Regulation
4.4 IoT Platforms
4.5 IoT Standards
4.6 Blockchain
4.7 AI and Analytics
4.7.1 Local Storage and Edge Computing
4.8 Sensors
4.9 eSIM
5 Role for MNOs
5.1 Introduction
6 MNO CIoT Updates
6.1 Vodafone Group
6.2 Verizon, USA
6.3 Telefonica, Spain
7 Findings
7.1 The Opportunity
7.2 Market Dynamics
7.3 The Role for MNOs
8 Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Vodafone
- Verizon
- Telefonica
- Movistar
- Amazon
- Microsoft
- Deutsche Telekom
- Apple
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g21qra
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
