Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2021-2025 - Global Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7% During 2021-2025

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market is poised to grow by $270.86 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing incidences of ocular diseases, market expansion with new product differentiation, and increasing adoption of hand-held OCT devices. This study identifies the growing focus toward adaptive optics as another of the prime reasons driving the optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced integrated surgical and diagnostic products enhancing the use of OCT technology, and emergence of high-speed OCT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The report on optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market covers the following areas:

Optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market sizing

Optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market forecast

Optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market vendors that include Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Optovue Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Tomey Corp., and TOPCON Corp. Also, the optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



