Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2021-2025 - Global Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7% During 2021-2025
Mar 11, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market is poised to grow by $270.86 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increasing incidences of ocular diseases, market expansion with new product differentiation, and increasing adoption of hand-held OCT devices. This study identifies the growing focus toward adaptive optics as another of the prime reasons driving the optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced integrated surgical and diagnostic products enhancing the use of OCT technology, and emergence of high-speed OCT will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The report on optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market covers the following areas:
- Optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market sizing
- Optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market forecast
- Optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market vendors that include Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Optovue Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Tomey Corp., and TOPCON Corp. Also, the optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Conventional OCT systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hand-held and integrated OCT systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ASCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Physicians' offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Canon Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Danaher Corp.
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- Optovue Inc.
- Thorlabs Inc.
- Tomey Corp.
- Topcon Corp.
