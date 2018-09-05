DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Optical Encoder Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical encoder market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Optical Encoder Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of optical encoders across several end-user industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing need for SMT equipment. Owing to the growing complexity of electronic products, the demand for high-quality assurance in the SMT placement processes is rising, thereby driving the demand for optical encoders integrated into SMT equipment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing interest in using drones across numerous applications. Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles are the most advanced devices in the field of aeronautics and show great potential in a number of possible applications, in turn, resulting in the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the mechanical and environmental challenges. The materials used for making encoders are extremely prone to corrosion, as they are deployed in various vibration and shock-related operations, in turn, hampering the growth of the market.

Market trends

Increasing interest in using drones across numerous applications

Increasing investments in autonomous cars

Growth of industrial IoT

Need for rugged robots in defense applications

Key vendors

BEI Sensors

Broadcom

Dynapar

Honeywell International

Renishaw

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vrghv/global_optical?w=5

