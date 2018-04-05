Global Optical Position Sensor Market 2018-2022 with First Sensors, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensata Technologies & Sharp Dominating

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Optical Position Sensor Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Optical Position Sensor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emerging concept of autonomous vehicle. The transportation industry is undergoing a fundamental and a dramatic change in the development of self-driving cars. The concept of automation and self-driving car without compromising the safety of the passenger is continuously rising."
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing applications in automotive industry. The applications of optical sensors in the automotive industry are continuously rising. The optical sensors are commonly used in automobiles to enhance vehicle safety while driving and help during emergencies such as accidents. For example, optical position sensors are used to release the airbags in case of a crash and are being used as parking assistance to detect the vehicle position and obstruction.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of international standards hindering performance. Optical position sensor-based machines and equipment require a degree of regulation to ensure that they are electrically, biologically, chemically, and physically safe for the end-user. The degree of regulation and standard required depends on the level of risk associated with the device. The manufacturing of optical position sensor has no standard sets of rules to determine the performance of position sensors currently.
Key vendors
- First Sensors
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Sensata Technologies
- SHARP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Multi-axial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Two-dimensional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- One-dimensional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
- Customer landscape
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging concept of autonomous vehicle
- Emerging concept of robotics and robotic surgery
- Implementation in VR technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fgqnqg/global_optical?w=5
