Global Optical Position Sensor Market 2018-2022 with First Sensors, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensata Technologies & Sharp Dominating

The global optical position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Optical Position Sensor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emerging concept of autonomous vehicle. The transportation industry is undergoing a fundamental and a dramatic change in the development of self-driving cars. The concept of automation and self-driving car without compromising the safety of the passenger is continuously rising."

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing applications in automotive industry. The applications of optical sensors in the automotive industry are continuously rising. The optical sensors are commonly used in automobiles to enhance vehicle safety while driving and help during emergencies such as accidents. For example, optical position sensors are used to release the airbags in case of a crash and are being used as parking assistance to detect the vehicle position and obstruction.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of international standards hindering performance. Optical position sensor-based machines and equipment require a degree of regulation to ensure that they are electrically, biologically, chemically, and physically safe for the end-user. The degree of regulation and standard required depends on the level of risk associated with the device. The manufacturing of optical position sensor has no standard sets of rules to determine the performance of position sensors currently.

Key vendors

First Sensors

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensata Technologies

SHARP

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Multi-axial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Two-dimensional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

One-dimensional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

Customer landscape

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging concept of autonomous vehicle

Emerging concept of robotics and robotic surgery

Implementation in VR technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fgqnqg/global_optical?w=5





