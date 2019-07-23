Global Optical Satellite Communication Market to 2026 - Over-Crowding of Available Bandwidth is Restricting the Market Growth
Jul 23, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Satellite Communication - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Optical Satellite Communication market accounted for $291.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,861.89 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.
Increasing usage o high network bandwidth, rising the adoption of various advanced technology and high growth in emerging countries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, over-crowding of available bandwidth is restricting the market growth.
Optical satellite communication is wireless cable networks that give optical data signals at high bit-rate using free space as a mode of average for communication. It becomes the most valuable innovation for long separation and high limit broadcast.
Based on Application, the backhaul segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of various advanced technologies such as M2M communication, Internet of Things, etc. which require gigabit capacity. By Geography, the North America region is projected to grow at a considerable market share during the forecast period in terms of value. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to growth rates and market shares within the market of North America and high spending for space projects from government bodies of countries in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Laser Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 AIGaAs Laser Diode
5.3 CO2 Laser
5.4 Microwave Laser
5.5 Silex Laser
5.6 YAG Laser
6 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Transmission Medium
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless
6.3 Intersatellite Links
7 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Demodulator
7.3 Modulator
7.4 Receivers
7.5 Transmitters
7.6 Other Components
8 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distributors
8.3 Traders and Dealers
9 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Backhaul
9.3 Earth Observation
9.4 Enterprise Connectivity
9.5 Last Mile Access
9.6 Research and Space Exploration
9.7 Surveillance and Security
9.8 Telecommunication
9.9 Tracking and Monitoring
9.10 Other Applications
10 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Analytical Space Inc.
12.2 ATLAS Space Operations, Inc.
12.3 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
12.4 BridgeSat Inc.
12.5 HisdesatServiciosEstrategicos S.A.
12.6 Laser Light Communications Inc.
12.7 Maxar Technologies Ltd.
12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.9 Mynaric AG
12.10 SITAEL S.p.A
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86lw0s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article