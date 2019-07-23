Global Optical Satellite Communication Market to 2026 - Over-Crowding of Available Bandwidth is Restricting the Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Satellite Communication - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Optical Satellite Communication market accounted for $291.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,861.89 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing usage o high network bandwidth, rising the adoption of various advanced technology and high growth in emerging countries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, over-crowding of available bandwidth is restricting the market growth.

Optical satellite communication is wireless cable networks that give optical data signals at high bit-rate using free space as a mode of average for communication. It becomes the most valuable innovation for long separation and high limit broadcast.

Based on Application, the backhaul segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of various advanced technologies such as M2M communication, Internet of Things, etc. which require gigabit capacity. By Geography, the North America region is projected to grow at a considerable market share during the forecast period in terms of value. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to growth rates and market shares within the market of North America and high spending for space projects from government bodies of countries in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Laser Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 AIGaAs Laser Diode

5.3 CO2 Laser

5.4 Microwave Laser

5.5 Silex Laser

5.6 YAG Laser



6 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Transmission Medium

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless

6.3 Intersatellite Links



7 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Demodulator

7.3 Modulator

7.4 Receivers

7.5 Transmitters

7.6 Other Components



8 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Traders and Dealers



9 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Backhaul

9.3 Earth Observation

9.4 Enterprise Connectivity

9.5 Last Mile Access

9.6 Research and Space Exploration

9.7 Surveillance and Security

9.8 Telecommunication

9.9 Tracking and Monitoring

9.10 Other Applications



10 Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Analytical Space Inc.

12.2 ATLAS Space Operations, Inc.

12.3 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

12.4 BridgeSat Inc.

12.5 HisdesatServiciosEstrategicos S.A.

12.6 Laser Light Communications Inc.

12.7 Maxar Technologies Ltd.

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.9 Mynaric AG

12.10 SITAEL S.p.A



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86lw0s





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

