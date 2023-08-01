Global Optical Sensor Market to Reach $45.56 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics and IoT Applications

01 Aug, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Sensors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $45.56 billion by 2030 from $22.41 billion in 2023.
This report on global optical sensor market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global optical sensor market by segmenting the market based on source, type, operation, sensor type, application, industry vertical, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the optical sensor market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- ams-OSRAM AG
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IFM Electronic GMBH
- Keyence Corporation
- OMRON Corporation
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Rohm Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Flourishing Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry in Asia Pacific Region
- Increasing Adoption of Optical Sensors in IOT Connected Devices
- Rising Use of Optical Sensors In Medical Applications
Challenges
- Rising Substitutes For Optical Sensors
- Lack Of Awareness Of New Technology
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Source
- LED
- LASER
by Type
- Intrinsic Optical Sensors
- Extrinsic Optical Sensors
by Operation
- Through-Beam
- Retro-Reflective
- Diffuse Reflection
by Sensor Type
- Fiber Optic Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Photoelectric Sensor
- Ambient Light
- Others
by Application
- Pressure and Strain Sensing
- Temperature Sensing
- Geological Survey
- Biometric
- Others
by Industry Vertical
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Aerospace and Defence
- Oil and Gas
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
