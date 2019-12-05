Global Optical Tensiometers and Force Tensiometers Market Report 2019: Market Analysis of a Market that is Growing in Asia-Pacific and Developing Economies

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Optical Tensiometers and Force Tensiometers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Optical Tensiometers and Force Tensiometers provides in-depth data and market analysis of a market that is growing in Asia-Pacific and developing economies.

There is a wide range of surface tensiometers commercially available with different measuring methods, from 15-16 manufacturers, both on a global and regional basis. The quality and working accuracy of these surface tensiometers are quite different from each other.



The main commercial tensiometers include max bubble pressure tensiometer, max drop volume (max drop weight) tensiometer, optical tensiometer (contact angle-drop shape analysis system based on pendant drop method or sessile drop method) and force surface tensiometer based on the weighing method.



Report contents include:

Global revenues and forecasts to 2025.

Market segmentation by tensiometer type.

Market trends in tensiometers.

The volume of units sold globally, by type.

Unit pricing.

Regional analysis.

Market share by manufacturers.

15 company profiles including products, markets, revenues, regional distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology



2 The Global Market For Optical Tenisometers (Contact Angle) and Force Tensiometers

2.1 Optical tensiometers (contact angle)

2.2 Force tensiometers

2.3 Total market revenue and forecasts

2.3.1 Revenues, by type and market

2.3.2 Market trends

2.4 Pricing for units

2.5 Markets for contact angle and force tensiometers

2.6 Regional analysis

2.7 Market share



3 Company Profiles

3.1 Biolin Scientific AB

3.2 Core Labs

3.3 CSC Science Company, Inc

3.4 DataPhysics Instruments GmbH

3.5 First Ten Angstroms

3.6 Kibron Inc Oy

3.7 Kruss GmbH

3.8 Kyowa Interface Science Co., Ltd

3.9 LAUDA Scientific GmbH

3.10 ram-hart instrument co

3.11 Shanghai Zhongchen Digital Technology Equipment Co., Ltd./Powereach

3.12 Shanghai Innuo Precision Instruments Co., Ltd

3.13 Teclis Instruments

3.14 USA Kino

3.15 OTHER

3.15.1 SITA Process Solutions



4 References



