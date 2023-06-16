Global Optical Transceiver Market Report 2023: A $39.89 Billion Market by 2028 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions and New Product Developments

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Transceiver Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Value and Volume, Transmitter Component Technology, Application (Datacom, Telecom), Data Rate, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2023-2028, Global Optical Transceiver is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.9%. The growing internet penetration, as well as the growing number of data centres, are driving up the Optical Transceiver market. The Global Optical Transceiver Market is expected to generate USD 38.89 Billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 11.65 Billion in 2022.

The increasing demand for low-cost optical transceivers which have cost-efficient characteristics boosted their sales across datacom and telecom centre applications.



The optical transceiver business is currently in incredible demand for smaller, less expensive, and more energy-efficient optical transceivers. The growth of the compact forms factor has been a result of several technical advancements since the introduction of the CFP module.

China, Japan, and India represent a significant market for Optical Transceiver services. The market size is influenced by the size of the increasing adoption of phones, an increase in the number of internet users, increasing connectivity, growing network establishment, and rise in high bandwidth-intensive applications.



The optical transceiver market has been seeing a significant increase in investment in recent years, particularly in the area of IT. This is due to the growing demand for high-speed transmission and networking technologies that can support increasingly complex applications and services.



Optical transceivers are an essential component of modern telecommunications networks, providing the capability to transmit and receive data via fibre optic cables. As the demand for greater bandwidth and faster speeds continues to grow, so too does the need for more advanced and efficient optical transceiver technology.



Investments in IT related to the optical transceiver market are being driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the growth of 5G networks, and the rise of Internet of things (IOT) devices. Companies are investing heavily in research and development in order to create new products and solutions that can meet these evolving demands.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Optical Transceiver Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Optical Transceiver Market by Volume (Million Units).

The report presents the analysis of Optical Transceiver Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Optical Transceiver Market by application (datacom, telecom).

The report analyses the Optical Transceiver Market by transmitter component technology (silicon photonics, indium phosphide, gallium arsenide).

The report analyses the Optical Transceiver Market by data rate (less than 10G, 40G-100G, more than 100G).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by application, by transmitter component technology, by data rate.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

