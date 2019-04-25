Global Oral Care Market 2019-2023 - Customers Seek Innovative and Hygienic Oral Products

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oral Care Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral care market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

Innovation in technology and extension of product lines are some of the essential competitive strategies for vendors operating in the market, of which oral care is an important category. This is because customers seek innovative and hygienic oral products that can offer effective results and help them maintain strong and healthy teeth.

Smart connectivity in electric toothbrushes is one of the latest technologies introduced in the toothbrush category. The improvement in living standards and increasing expenditure on advanced products will propel the demand for new innovative products.

Rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concern

The rise in oral concerns is a major factor increasing the demand for oral care products such as mouthwashes and toothpaste. Oral concerns that need mouthwash include gum diseases, cavity prevention, bad breath, whitening, tooth sensitivity, and tartar protection.

Availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value

The global oral hygiene market has numerous regional and international vendors that manufactures and offer a variety of innovative and high-quality products. The main factor impeding the growth of the market is the availability of counterfeit products.

This also degrades the brand value and affects the customer base of a company. Therefore, the presence of counterfeit products affects the brand value and limits volume sales of a company. This will also affect the growth of the global oral hygiene market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

High demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash

Growing popularity of private-label brands

Rise in demand for powered toothbrushes

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

