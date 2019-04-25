Global Oral Care Market 2019-2023 - Customers Seek Innovative and Hygienic Oral Products
The oral care market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.
Innovation in technology and extension of product lines are some of the essential competitive strategies for vendors operating in the market, of which oral care is an important category. This is because customers seek innovative and hygienic oral products that can offer effective results and help them maintain strong and healthy teeth.
Smart connectivity in electric toothbrushes is one of the latest technologies introduced in the toothbrush category. The improvement in living standards and increasing expenditure on advanced products will propel the demand for new innovative products.
Rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concern
The rise in oral concerns is a major factor increasing the demand for oral care products such as mouthwashes and toothpaste. Oral concerns that need mouthwash include gum diseases, cavity prevention, bad breath, whitening, tooth sensitivity, and tartar protection.
Availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value
The global oral hygiene market has numerous regional and international vendors that manufactures and offer a variety of innovative and high-quality products. The main factor impeding the growth of the market is the availability of counterfeit products.
This also degrades the brand value and affects the customer base of a company. Therefore, the presence of counterfeit products affects the brand value and limits volume sales of a company. This will also affect the growth of the global oral hygiene market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- High demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash
- Growing popularity of private-label brands
- Rise in demand for powered toothbrushes
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
