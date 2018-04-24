Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Focus on Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung & Corneal Transplants

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Volume Terms (Number of Procedures).



The Global and Regional markets (except the US) are analyzed by the following Product Segments:



Heart

Kidney

Liver

Pancreas

Lung

Corneal

The US market is analyzed by the following Segments:



Organ Type (In Volume and Value)

Heart

Kidney

Liver

Pancreas

Lung

Intestine

Tissue Type (Volume Only)

Cornea

Heart Valve

Skin Grafts

Vascular Grafts

Bone Marrow

Bone Grafts

Bone Graft Transplantation (Volume Only)

By Graft Type:

Autologous Graft

Allograft

Other Materials

By Application Type:

General Orthopedics

Spinal Fusions

Cranio/Maxillofacial.

The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Acelity L.P. Inc. (US)

CryoLife, Inc. (US)

Exactech, Inc. (US)

Folio Biosciences, LLC (US)

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH ( Germany )

) Medtronic, plc. ( Ireland )

) Organogenesis, Inc. (US)

Organ Recovery Systems (US)

Organ Transport Systems (US)

XVIVO Perfusion AB ( Sweden )



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Measures to Address Organ Shortage

Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors

Donation after Circulatory Death

Rife with Ethical Issues

Transplantation

Expenditure and Regional Variations

Bone Grafts: An Overview

Orthopedic Grafts

Regional Market Variations



2. MARKET TRENDS

Combined Organ Transplantation Gaining Attention

Illegal Organ Trafficking

A Risky Proposition

Transplant Tourism

Creating Brighter Avenues

Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply

Demand Gap Widens

Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages

Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation

A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market

Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure

Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation

Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices

Assuming Importance

LVADs Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants

Synthetic Bone Graft

The Latest Trend

Stem Cell Therapies

Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects

Dental Bone Grafting

A High Potential Market

Key Recent Technological Innovations

3-D Bioprinting

Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges

Lung Perfusion Technology



3. MAJOR ISSUES IMPACTING TRANSPLANTATION MARKET

Organ Rejection

A Major Barrier to Transplantation

Scarcity of Donor Organs

A Stumbling Block in Organ Transplantation

Other Issues for Organ Transplantation

Ethical Concerns in Transplants

Bioethical Issues Hinder Organ Donation Process

Lack of Requisite Expertise

Hindering Implantation Process

Corneal Transplantation in Developing Countries: Key Challenges



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Organ and Tissue Transplantation

Organ Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Heart Diseases and Disorders

Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Heart Transplants

Bleeding

Infection

Arrhythmia

Heart Attack

Coronary Artery Disease

Respiratory Dysfunction

Renal Dysfunction

Graft Rejection and Dysfunction

Death

Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Disorders and Diseases

Donor Evaluation

Waiting List

Surgery/Post-Operation

Post-Operative Supervision and Issues

Liver Transplantation

Liver Disorders and Diseases

Pancreas Transplantation

Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Pancreas Transplants

Small Intestine Transplantation

Intestine Disorders and Diseases

Lung Transplantation

Lung Diseases and Disorders

Lung Patients Survival Statistics

Heart-and-Lung Transplantation

Tissue Transplantation

Types of Grafts

Autograft

Allograft / Homograft

Transplant Tolerance

Isograft

Xenograft

Corneal Transplantation

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Lamellar (Non-Penetrating) Keratoplasty

Aftercare

Risks Associated with Corneal Transplants

Transplantation Outcomes

Morbidity and Mortality Rates

Alternatives

Blood Stem Cells

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant

Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell Transplant

Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Bone and Tissue Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplants

Stem Cell Therapy

Human Heart Valves

Atrioventricular Valves

Mitral Valve

Tricuspid Valve

Semilunar Valves

Aortic Valve

Pulmonic Valve

Pathology of Valves

Prosthetic Heart Valves

Prosthetic Mechanical Valve

Advantages

Disadvantages

Prosthetic Biologic Valve

Advantages

Disadvantages

Fetal Cells

Fetal Tissue for Transplantation

Storage Duration Time

Storage Time Period for Organs and Tissues

Cold Ischemia Time

Transplantation Immunology

Acute Cellular Rejection

Chronic Rejection

Post-Transplant Observations

Types of Donors

Alive Donors

Related Donors

Good Samaritans

Rewarded/Forced Donors

Deceased Donors

Directed / Allocated

Organs and Tissues Transplanted by Type of Donor

Organ/Tissue Donation and Eligibility Criteria

Factors Considered for Matching Recipients to Donor Organs

Testing

Blood Typing

Tissue Typing

Histocompatibility

A Major Barrier for Organ Transplantation

Transplantation

Safety Requirements

Waiting List

Active Waiting List Patients

Inactive Waiting List Patients

History

Major Milestones in Organ Transplantation



5. ARTIFICIAL ORGANS - AN ALTERNATIVE TO SOLID ORGAN TRANSPLANTS

Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Technology Industry

Artificial Organs

Categorization of Artificial Organs

External Artificial Organs

Internal or Implantable Artificial Devices

Artificial Heart

Total Artificial Heart (TAH)

Ventricle Assist Device (VAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Systems (RVAS)

Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS)

Select Ventricular Assist Devices

Artificial Kidney (Dialyzer)

Limitations of Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Select Liver Assist Devices

Categorization of Liver Devices

Mechanical Systems

Bio-Artificial Systems

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Lungs (Oxygenator)

Types of Artificial Lung

Artificial Cornea

Keratoprostheses

Tissue Engineered Corneas

Artificial Skin/Skin Replacement Products

AlloDerm Regenerative Tissue Matrix

Apligraf

Cymetra Micronized AlloDerm Tissue

Dermagraft

Epicel

Integra Products

OrCel

TransCyte

Core Competitive Factors

Market Outlook for Artificial Organs



6. PRESERVATION SOLUTIONS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT DRUGS

Organ Preservation Solutions

Celsior Solution

Collins Solution

Euro Collins Solution

Custodiol HTK Solution

Hypothermosol

ViaSpan

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibody Products for Treatment of Organ Transplant Rejection

Antithymocyte Globulin

ATGAM

Thymoglobulin

Therapeutic Antibody Products

Antiproliferative Agents

Azathioprine

CellCept

Certican

Myfortic

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Cyclosporine

Gengraf

Neoral

Prograf (Tacrolimus)

TOR Inhibitors

Side Effects of Immunosuppression Therapy



7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Transplant Center

Organ Procurement Organization (OPO)

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

Division of Transplantation (DoT)

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN)

University Renal Research and Education Association (URREA)

Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR)

Funding Sources

Patient Education and Advocacy Organizations

Legal Framework for Transplantation

Legislation Covering Organ Transplant

Organ Transplantation and Ethics



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Paragonix Technologies and Waters Medical Systems Enter into Product Supply Agreement

Medtronic Announces Availability of Beacon Heart Failure Management Service

Paragonix Technologies and Essential Pharmaceuticals Enter into Product Supply Agreement

LeMaitre Vascular Acquires ProCol Distribution Rights and Purchase Option

Merit Medical Systems Purchases HeRO Graft Product Line of CryoLife

CryoLife Takes Over On-X Life Technologies

Medtronic Obtains FDA Clearance on Infuse Bone Graft

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Introduces Envarsus XR for Kidney Transplant Treatment

Organogenesis Obtains Marketing Authorization on Apligraf Wound Healing Technology

Medtronic Plc Introduces Medtronic CoreValve System for Everyday Clinical Experience

Genomic Data Sciences Releases Unique Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing Software Solution

St. Jude to Acquire Thoratec

Lifeline Scientific Obtains CFDA Clearance for Commercial Sale of Clinical Organ Preservation and Flush Solutions

Organovo and Yale Team Up to Develop Bioprinted Tissues for Surgical Transplantation

ThermoGenesis and TotipotentRX Complete 20th Pediatric BMT

LifeCell Acquires Adipose Tissue Injector from Tau Tona Group

AlloSource Introduces AlloMend

Synergy Biomedical Launches Bonegraft Product BioSphere Putty

K2M Launches Venado Bonegraft Systems

OTS Launches LifeCradle Heart Perfusion System

FBiH Signs Agreement with Croatia

AlloSource and HumaCyte Enter Manufacturing Agreement

PSF Partners with MTF for Research Grants



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 22



The United States (18)



Europe (4)

Germany (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6q488/global_organ_and?w=5





