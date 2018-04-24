Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Focus on Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung & Corneal Transplants

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Volume Terms (Number of Procedures).
The Global and Regional markets (except the US) are analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Heart
- Kidney
- Liver
- Pancreas
- Lung
- Corneal
The US market is analyzed by the following Segments:
Organ Type (In Volume and Value)
- Heart
- Kidney
- Liver
- Pancreas
- Lung
- Intestine
Tissue Type (Volume Only)
- Cornea
- Heart Valve
- Skin Grafts
- Vascular Grafts
- Bone Marrow
- Bone Grafts
- Bone Graft Transplantation (Volume Only)
By Graft Type:
- Autologous Graft
- Allograft
- Other Materials
By Application Type:
- General Orthopedics
- Spinal Fusions
- Cranio/Maxillofacial.
The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acelity L.P. Inc. (US)
- CryoLife, Inc. (US)
- Exactech, Inc. (US)
- Folio Biosciences, LLC (US)
- Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH (Germany)
- Medtronic, plc. (Ireland)
- Organogenesis, Inc. (US)
- Organ Recovery Systems (US)
- Organ Transport Systems (US)
- XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Current & Future Analysis
A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Measures to Address Organ Shortage
Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors
Donation after Circulatory Death
Rife with Ethical Issues
Transplantation
Expenditure and Regional Variations
Bone Grafts: An Overview
Orthopedic Grafts
Regional Market Variations
2. MARKET TRENDS
Combined Organ Transplantation Gaining Attention
Illegal Organ Trafficking
A Risky Proposition
Transplant Tourism
Creating Brighter Avenues
Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants
Global Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply
Demand Gap Widens
Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages
Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation
A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market
Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure
Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation
Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices
Assuming Importance
LVADs Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants
Synthetic Bone Graft
The Latest Trend
Stem Cell Therapies
Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants
Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition
Bone Morphogenetic Protein
Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects
Dental Bone Grafting
A High Potential Market
Key Recent Technological Innovations
3-D Bioprinting
Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges
Lung Perfusion Technology
3. MAJOR ISSUES IMPACTING TRANSPLANTATION MARKET
Organ Rejection
A Major Barrier to Transplantation
Scarcity of Donor Organs
A Stumbling Block in Organ Transplantation
Other Issues for Organ Transplantation
Ethical Concerns in Transplants
Bioethical Issues Hinder Organ Donation Process
Lack of Requisite Expertise
Hindering Implantation Process
Corneal Transplantation in Developing Countries: Key Challenges
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Organ and Tissue Transplantation
Organ Transplantation
Heart Transplantation
Heart Diseases and Disorders
Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Heart Transplants
Bleeding
Infection
Arrhythmia
Heart Attack
Coronary Artery Disease
Respiratory Dysfunction
Renal Dysfunction
Graft Rejection and Dysfunction
Death
Kidney Transplantation
Kidney Disorders and Diseases
Donor Evaluation
Waiting List
Surgery/Post-Operation
Post-Operative Supervision and Issues
Liver Transplantation
Liver Disorders and Diseases
Pancreas Transplantation
Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Pancreas Transplants
Small Intestine Transplantation
Intestine Disorders and Diseases
Lung Transplantation
Lung Diseases and Disorders
Lung Patients Survival Statistics
Heart-and-Lung Transplantation
Tissue Transplantation
Types of Grafts
Autograft
Allograft / Homograft
Transplant Tolerance
Isograft
Xenograft
Corneal Transplantation
Penetrating Keratoplasty
Lamellar (Non-Penetrating) Keratoplasty
Aftercare
Risks Associated with Corneal Transplants
Transplantation Outcomes
Morbidity and Mortality Rates
Alternatives
Blood Stem Cells
Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant
Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell Transplant
Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Bone and Tissue Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplants
Stem Cell Therapy
Human Heart Valves
Atrioventricular Valves
Mitral Valve
Tricuspid Valve
Semilunar Valves
Aortic Valve
Pulmonic Valve
Pathology of Valves
Prosthetic Heart Valves
Prosthetic Mechanical Valve
Advantages
Disadvantages
Prosthetic Biologic Valve
Advantages
Disadvantages
Fetal Cells
Fetal Tissue for Transplantation
Storage Duration Time
Storage Time Period for Organs and Tissues
Cold Ischemia Time
Transplantation Immunology
Acute Cellular Rejection
Chronic Rejection
Post-Transplant Observations
Types of Donors
Alive Donors
Related Donors
Good Samaritans
Rewarded/Forced Donors
Deceased Donors
Directed / Allocated
Organs and Tissues Transplanted by Type of Donor
Organ/Tissue Donation and Eligibility Criteria
Factors Considered for Matching Recipients to Donor Organs
Testing
Blood Typing
Tissue Typing
Histocompatibility
A Major Barrier for Organ Transplantation
Transplantation
Safety Requirements
Waiting List
Active Waiting List Patients
Inactive Waiting List Patients
History
Major Milestones in Organ Transplantation
5. ARTIFICIAL ORGANS - AN ALTERNATIVE TO SOLID ORGAN TRANSPLANTS
Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Technology Industry
Artificial Organs
Categorization of Artificial Organs
External Artificial Organs
Internal or Implantable Artificial Devices
Artificial Heart
Total Artificial Heart (TAH)
Ventricle Assist Device (VAD)
Right Ventricular Assist Systems (RVAS)
Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS)
Select Ventricular Assist Devices
Artificial Kidney (Dialyzer)
Limitations of Artificial Kidney
Artificial Liver
Select Liver Assist Devices
Categorization of Liver Devices
Mechanical Systems
Bio-Artificial Systems
Artificial Pancreas
Artificial Lungs (Oxygenator)
Types of Artificial Lung
Artificial Cornea
Keratoprostheses
Tissue Engineered Corneas
Artificial Skin/Skin Replacement Products
AlloDerm Regenerative Tissue Matrix
Apligraf
Cymetra Micronized AlloDerm Tissue
Dermagraft
Epicel
Integra Products
OrCel
TransCyte
Core Competitive Factors
Market Outlook for Artificial Organs
6. PRESERVATION SOLUTIONS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT DRUGS
Organ Preservation Solutions
Celsior Solution
Collins Solution
Euro Collins Solution
Custodiol HTK Solution
Hypothermosol
ViaSpan
Immunosuppressant Drugs
Antibody Products for Treatment of Organ Transplant Rejection
Antithymocyte Globulin
ATGAM
Thymoglobulin
Therapeutic Antibody Products
Antiproliferative Agents
Azathioprine
CellCept
Certican
Myfortic
Calcineurin Inhibitors
Cyclosporine
Gengraf
Neoral
Prograf (Tacrolimus)
TOR Inhibitors
Side Effects of Immunosuppression Therapy
7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Transplant Center
Organ Procurement Organization (OPO)
Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)
Division of Transplantation (DoT)
United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)
Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN)
University Renal Research and Education Association (URREA)
Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR)
Funding Sources
Patient Education and Advocacy Organizations
Legal Framework for Transplantation
Legislation Covering Organ Transplant
Organ Transplantation and Ethics
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Paragonix Technologies and Waters Medical Systems Enter into Product Supply Agreement
Medtronic Announces Availability of Beacon Heart Failure Management Service
Paragonix Technologies and Essential Pharmaceuticals Enter into Product Supply Agreement
LeMaitre Vascular Acquires ProCol Distribution Rights and Purchase Option
Merit Medical Systems Purchases HeRO Graft Product Line of CryoLife
CryoLife Takes Over On-X Life Technologies
Medtronic Obtains FDA Clearance on Infuse Bone Graft
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Introduces Envarsus XR for Kidney Transplant Treatment
Organogenesis Obtains Marketing Authorization on Apligraf Wound Healing Technology
Medtronic Plc Introduces Medtronic CoreValve System for Everyday Clinical Experience
Genomic Data Sciences Releases Unique Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing Software Solution
St. Jude to Acquire Thoratec
Lifeline Scientific Obtains CFDA Clearance for Commercial Sale of Clinical Organ Preservation and Flush Solutions
Organovo and Yale Team Up to Develop Bioprinted Tissues for Surgical Transplantation
ThermoGenesis and TotipotentRX Complete 20th Pediatric BMT
LifeCell Acquires Adipose Tissue Injector from Tau Tona Group
AlloSource Introduces AlloMend
Synergy Biomedical Launches Bonegraft Product BioSphere Putty
K2M Launches Venado Bonegraft Systems
OTS Launches LifeCradle Heart Perfusion System
FBiH Signs Agreement with Croatia
AlloSource and HumaCyte Enter Manufacturing Agreement
PSF Partners with MTF for Research Grants
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 22
The United States (18)
Europe (4)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6q488/global_organ_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-organ-and-tissue-transplantation-markets-2016-2018--2024---focus-on-heart-kidney-liver-pancreas-lung--corneal-transplants-300635319.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article