Global Organ Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Modality, Organ Type and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market size is expected to grow from US$ 98.46 million in 2021 to US$ 272.16 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors and trends impacting the market and focuses on prominent players and their strategies.

An organ care product is a medical device used to preserve donor organs for longer periods before transplantation. These procedures allow the transplant team to ensure that transplant organs function optimally. It is a technique for keeping transplanted or donor organs at a safe temperature. 'Heart in a box' is another name for this technique. Before being transplanted, organs of interest are kept in the best possible condition and are entirely manageable. The approach confers with the traditional systems of preserving organs by freezing or running them in an environment and condition comparable to that of the human body by perfusing the donor's blood via the organs. Organs like the kidney, liver, heart, and lungs can be monitored from this technology to ensure that they function at their best.

The increase in the incidence of organ failures and transplant procedures and new product launches and product approvals in organ care products propel the organ care products market growth. However, the high cost of organ transplantation and cultural barriers limit organ care products market growth.

Based on end user, the organ care products market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the organ care products market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of organ failure leading to organ transplants, surging adoption of advanced technology, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure are factors contributing to the growth of the hospital segment.

Additionally, kidney transplants are the most common type of transplant surgery; while the least common single-organ transplants are of intestines. UNOS administers the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, which includes the organ transplant waiting list. Organ transplants include kidney, pancreas, liver, and among others. Sometimes, 'double' transplants are also done, such as kidney/pancreas or heart/lung.

According to the UNOS data, in the US, 9 types of organ transplants are performed. Moreover, in 2021, more than 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the US where most recipients were between the ages of 50 and 64. Hospitals are an essential element of America's health care system and surgeons performed more than 36,000 organ transplants in 2018. Turkey is one of the most sought-after destinations and has emerged as a hub for organ transplantation, due to the high success and survival rate of the live kidney transplant programs. Patients from around the world, visit top kidney transplant hospitals in Turkey for their treatment.



TransMedics; XVIVO Perfusion; Bridge to Life Ltd; Paragonix Technologies, Inc.; OrganOx Limited; Waters Medical Systems LLC; Organ Recovery Systems; Accord Healthcare; Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH; and Preservation Solutions, Inc. are among the key players operating in the organ care products market.



