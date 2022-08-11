Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2031 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, BAG Health Care and bioMerieux Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 by Offering, Transplant, Application, Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ transplant diagnostics market will reach $6,072.1 million by 2031, growing by 8.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing number of transplantations & prevalence of chronic diseases, the high demand for molecular diagnostic tests, the availability of technologically advanced devices, and the surging investment and expenditure in healthcare and diagnostics.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global organ transplant diagnostics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global organ transplant diagnostics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Transplant, Application, Technology, End User, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Test Kits & Consumables

Kits & Assays

Consumables

Software & Services

Based on Transplant, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solid Organ Transplant

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Kidney-Pancreas

Other Solid Organ Transplants

Stem Cell Transplant

Soft Tissue Transplant

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Diagnostics

Donor Testing

Recipient Testing

Translational Research

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Molecular Technologies

PCR

Sequencing

Other Molecular Technologies

Serology

Flow Cytometry

Other Technologies

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market Offering, Transplant and Technology over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BAG Health Care GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Novacyt Group

Omixon Ltd.

OPKO Health

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Test Kits & Consumables

3.3.1 Kits & Assays

3.3.2 Consumables

3.4 Software & Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Transplant

4.1 Market Overview by Transplant

4.2 Solid Organ Transplant

4.2.1 Kidney

4.2.2 Liver

4.2.3 Heart

4.2.4 Lung

4.2.5 Pancreas

4.2.6 Kidney-Pancreas

4.2.7 Other Solid Organ Transplants

4.3 Stem Cell Transplant

4.4 Soft Tissue Transplant



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Diagnostics

5.2.1 Donor Testing

5.2.2 Recipient Testing

5.3 Translational Research



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Technology

6.2 Molecular Technologies

6.2.1 PCR

6.2.2 Sequencing

6.2.3 Other Molecular Technologies

6.3 Serology

6.4 Flow Cytometry

6.5 Other Technologies



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Hospitals and Transplant Centers

7.3 Reference Laboratories

7.4 Academic and Research Institutions

7.5 Other End Users



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

8.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Netherlands

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BAG Health Care GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Novacyt Group

Omixon Ltd.

OPKO Health

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5l7ow

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets