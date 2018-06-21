Global Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market Expected to Reach $1,750.0 Million by 2025

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2020, U.S dominated the North America market and rest of Europe led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently dominates the market.

The high photoelectric conversion property, better low-light performance and richer colors & textures drive of the organic CMOS image sensor make way for the growth of the market. In addition, introduction of technologies such as 8K resolution and global shutter technology also contribute to the market growth. However, excessive generation of heat in the organic sensor technology hampers this stated growth.

Key Findings of the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market:

The linear image sensors segment generated the highest revenue in the global organic CMOS image sensor market in 2020.

In 2020, the 2D Sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor in the image processing segment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, North America contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include are Fujifilm Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Siemens AG, NikkoIA SAS, Xenics NV, AMS AG, Canon, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc..

