Global Organic Deodorant Markets, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2028F: Online Channels Boost Organic Deodorant Sales Amidst Eco-Conscious Surge

The global organic deodorant is projected to reach a value of $286.66 million by 2028 from $201.76 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

market is witnessing high growth owing to rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits related with organic deodorants. The growing trend among consumers in various countries towards chemical-free products is contributing significantly to market expansion.

These products harness the power of organic ingredients such as baking soda, tea tree oil, activated charcoal, vitamin E oil, corn starch, coconut oil, clay, aloe vera, and more. Additionally, they offer a range of oils derived from herbs and fruits like orange, lemongrass, lavender, and peppermint, effectively combating sweat and odor.

The evolution of the global economy and the rise of dual-income households have brought about lifestyle changes and an improved standard of living. These factors are expected to play a pivotal role in stimulating market growth. Furthermore, extensive promotional campaigns in print, broadcast, and online media are contributing significantly to raising consumer awareness about the benefits of cosmetic and fragrance products.

Increasing Awareness About the Advantages of Organic Deodorants Fuels Market Expansion

The surge in demand for chemical-free products worldwide is a key driver of the organic deodorant market's growth. The emphasis on personal hygiene is on the rise among consumers, driven by the increased preference for plant-based and natural beauty and hygiene products. Consequently, manufacturers are introducing organic deodorants that are gentler on the skin.

Innovative solutions, particularly in the hygiene care category, and heightened awareness of the harmful effects of aluminum salts, especially among female consumers, are further influencing the market. Customers are increasingly inclined to explore new products such as sprays, roll-ons, aluminum-free deodorants, sticks, and creams.

Growing Preference for Eco-Friendly Products Drives Market Growth

Cosmetics manufacturing generates a substantial amount of chemicals, pollutants, and plastics, contributing to regular water pollution, coral reef bleaching, displacement of numerous species from their habitats, and the generation of vast quantities of waste.

The cosmetic industry places a greater emphasis on ornamental rather than functional packaging. Cosmetic packaging, which accounts for over 70% of waste, totals 20 billion units annually. Used-up lipstick, shampoo, perfume, and body wash containers are often discarded, with only minimal recycling taking place. Every year, the oceans receive eight million tons of plastic.

Plastic, being non-biodegradable, undergoes a process called 'photodegradation' instead of decomposing, breaking down into minuscule particles. The duration of this process varies depending on the type of plastic, ranging from 100 to 500 years. The smaller the plastic particles become, the more challenging and hazardous they are to clean up.

Rising Online Channel Demand to Propel Market Growth

Online distribution channels have significantly benefited the deodorant market, enabling brands to reach new markets and a wider audience.

Moreover, they have simplified the process for consumers to explore and purchase products tailored to their needs. E-commerce has leveled the playing field in the cosmetics industry, allowing smaller companies to access a global audience, a feat that may have been challenging in brick-and-mortar stores.

E-commerce has made it easier for consumers to compare products and prices, finding the best deals on the products they desire. With an abundance of choices, consumers can take their time and find the perfect product at the most competitive price.

Market Dynamics

Market Trends & Developments

Growing demand through online channels

Unique marketing techniques by brands

Rising demand from female consumers

Rising demand for sprays

Surge in demand from millennials

Drivers

Rising demand for environment friendly products

Growing awareness for organic deodorants

Rising number of health-conscious consumers

Challenges

High prices

Reluctancy to change

