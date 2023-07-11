Global Organic Electronics Market to Reach $142.1 Billion by 2028: Increasing Applications of Organic Light-Emitting Diode Displays Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Electronics Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic electronics market is projected to grow from USD 59.9 billion in 2023 to USD 142.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

The conductive material is expected to hold a significant market share in the overall organic electronics market

During the forecast period, the conductive material segment of the organic electronics market is projected to hold a substantial market share. Conductive materials play a critical role in organic electronics, enabling the flow of electrical current within devices. These materials are typically based on organic compounds, such as conducting polymers, and carbon-based materials, like graphene and carbon nanotubes.

The significant market share of the conductive material segment can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, conductive materials advancements have improved conductivity, stability, and processability, making them suitable for various applications.

Secondly, the demand for flexible and wearable electronic devices, which often require conductive materials with excellent flexibility and stretchability, has contributed to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the increasing adoption of organic electronic devices in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries has driven the demand for conductive materials.

The lighting application is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The lighting application is experiencing a notable growth rate within the organic electronics market. The increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for lighting purposes has contributed to this growth. OLED lighting offers several advantages over traditional lighting technologies, such as high energy efficiency, flexibility, and the ability to create thin and lightweight designs.

These features have garnered interest in various industries, including commercial, residential, and automotive, driving the demand for OLED lighting solutions. Additionally, OLED lighting offers the potential for unique and customizable lighting designs, further fueling its growth in architectural and decorative lighting applications. As a result, the lighting application within the organic electronics market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

North America is projected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The North American market for organic electronics is poised to experience a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. North America, particularly the United States, has a strong focus on technological advancements and innovation in the field of organic electronics.

The region is home to leading companies, research institutions, and academic organizations that actively contribute to the development of organic electronic technologies. These advancements drive market growth by introducing new and improved products and solutions.

Further, North America attracts significant investments in the organic electronics sector, supported by government initiatives and private funding. These investments drive the development of new technologies and market expansion.

Additionally, the region has a well-established consumer electronics market, with a high demand for advanced and energy-efficient devices, which further fuels the growth of organic electronics. Overall, the conducive environment for research, investments, and market demand positions North America for substantial growth in the organic electronics market during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Organic Electronics from Display Manufacturers

Semiconductor Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2028

Display Segment to Witness Highest Growth from 2023 to 2028

Sensor Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Consumer Electronics Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Organic Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Applications of Organic Light-Emitting Diode Displays

Growing Demand for Flexible and Lightweight Electronic Devices

Rising Demand for Displays in Automotive and Healthcare Industries

Growing Demand for Interactive Displays in Various Applications

Restraints

Lower Market Penetration Than Traditional Inorganic Electronics

Deployment of Widescreen Alternatives Such as Projectors and Screenless Displays and Emergence of New Display Concepts

Opportunities

Widening Application Scope in Consumer Electronics Industry

Increasing Applications of Micro- and Mini-Led Technologies

Combination of Organic Electronics with Innovative Technologies

Challenges

Competition from Traditional Electronic Technologies

High Cost Associated with New Display Technology-Based Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/710via

