Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Set to Reach $58.4 Billion by 2030 with Key Competitors General Mills, Organic Valley, CSC Brands, WhiteWave Foods, and Others

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fruits & Vegetables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Expected to Reach $58.4 Billion by 2030

In the transformed post-COVID-19 business landscape, the global organic fruits & vegetables market, valued at US$39.1 billion in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a revised size of US$58.4 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed in the report, organic fruits are projected to record a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a value of US$40.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. Considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the organic vegetables segment is adjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next eight-year period.

The U.S. Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Estimated at $10.5 Billion, while China to Grow at 9% CAGR

The organic fruits & vegetables market in the U.S. is estimated to be valued at US$10.5 billion in 2022. On the other hand, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 billion by the year 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 2% and 5.3% CAGR, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 2.5%.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slow down and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always the opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



